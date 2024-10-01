News
Oil & gas, FMCG shares drag markets down

Oil & gas, FMCG shares drag markets down

Source: PTI
October 01, 2024 17:13 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday, extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,266.29.

During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94.

 

The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 25,796.90.

Muted trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said.

From the 30 Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

Markets in mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to holiday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,791.93 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.

India's manufacturing sector growth fell to an eight-month low in September amid softer increase in factory production, sales and new export orders, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 57.5 in August to 56.5 in September, registering the weakest pace of growth since January.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.66 per cent to $70.51 barrel.

Source: PTI
 
