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How Nykaa Is Revolutionising Beauty And Fashion Shopping With OpenAI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 16, 2026 18:58 IST

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Nykaa, a leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, has partnered with OpenAI to integrate advanced AI into its shopping platform and internal operations, promising a revolutionary conversational commerce experience for beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

IMAGE: All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

Key Points

  • Nykaa collaborates with OpenAI for AI-driven shopping experiences.
  • ChatGPT integration enables conversational recommendations for beauty and fashion products.
  • OpenAI's technologies will enhance Nykaa's internal operations across various departments.
  • The partnership aims to improve customer experience and enterprise productivity.
  • Nykaa's catalogue will be directly accessible to users via ChatGPT for personalised queries.

Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Tuesday announced a collaboration with OpenAI to introduce artificial intelligence-driven shopping experiences and make its catalogue directly accessible to users through ChatGPT. As part of the multi-year agreement, Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion have been integrated as connected apps within the ChatGPT platform. This will allow users to seek conversational recommendations for skincare, apparel and fragrances, with Nykaa serving as the destination to fulfil these queries, the company said in a statement.

Enhancing Internal Operations with AI

Beyond consumer-facing features, the partnership will see the deployment of OpenAI's technologies, including ChatGPT Enterprise and coding agent Codex, across Nykaa's internal operations. The AI tools will be embedded into various departments, including marketing, supply chain, legal and engineering, to enhance enterprise productivity and accelerate the development of new features.

 

"AI is changing how people discover products and make decisions, particularly in categories such as beauty and fashion where individual needs, preferences and context matter enormously. Nykaa has built deep expertise in serving Indian consumers and a strong track record of using technology to improve the shopping experience," said Nitin Bwankule, Head of Enterprise Sales - India, OpenAI.

"We look forward to working with Nykaa as they deploy OpenAI's technology to create more useful experiences for its customers and teams," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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