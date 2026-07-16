NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty India FPI 150 Index from Aug 12

The National Stock Exchange is poised to launch new derivatives contracts on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12, a strategic move approved by Sebi to provide foreign investors with enhanced hedging and portfolio diversification tools in the Indian equity market.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch derivatives contracts on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12, after receiving approval from capital markets regulator Sebi.

The new offering will include three serial monthly index futures and index options contract cycles, which will be cash-settled and expire on the last Tuesday of the expiry month.

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index tracks the performance of the top 150 stocks from the Nifty 500, selected based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalisation, designed for foreign investor accessibility.

The financial services sector holds the highest weight in the index at 26.15 per cent, followed by oil, gas, and consumable fuels, and healthcare.

NSE believes these derivatives will complement its existing product suite, offering suitable underlying assets for hedging and portfolio diversification due to the index's broad and diversified nature.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it plans to launch derivatives contracts on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12 after receiving approval from capital markets regulator Sebi.

In a statement, the exchange said it will introduce futures and options contracts on the index in the equity derivatives segment.

Contract Details and Index Composition

Initially, the NSE will offer three serial monthly index futures and index options contract cycles. The cash-settled contracts will expire on the last Tuesday of the expiry month.

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index tracks the performance of the top 150 stocks selected from the Nifty 500 based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalisation. The index is designed to ensure accessibility and investability for foreign investors.

The weight of each constituent is determined by its foreign investible free-float market capitalisation.

Sectoral Representation and Strategic Importance

As of June 2026, the financial services sector had the highest weight in the index at 26.15 per cent, followed by oil, gas and consumable fuels at 10.03 per cent and healthcare at 7.51 per cent.

The index was launched on August 16, 2025, with a base date of October 3, 2022, and a base value of 1,000.

It is rebalanced every quarter based on foreign investible free-float methodology.

NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said the launch of derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index will complement the exchange's existing index derivatives product suite.

"The Nifty India FPI 150 Index represents a broad and diversified segment of the Indian equity market, comprising 150 liquid stocks across multiple segments while maintaining a focus on liquidity and investibility, making it a suitable underlying for hedging and portfolio diversification," he said.