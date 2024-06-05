News
Rediff.com  » Business » NSE sets world record; handles 1,971 crore transaction in single day

NSE sets world record; handles 1,971 crore transaction in single day

Source: PTI
June 05, 2024 21:08 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday created a world record with processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day, its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

NSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

"@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5, 2024, in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day - 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day. 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day," Chauhan said on X platform (formerly Twitter).

 

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback on Wednesday, surging over 3 per cent each after facing heavy drubbing in the previous trade on below-expectation Lok Sabha poll results.

Bouncing back from Tuesday's debacle, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points or 3.20 per cent to settle at 74,382.24 on value buying in banking, auto and oil shares.

The NSE Nifty climbed 735.85 points or 3.36 per cent to 22,620.35.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.

The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

