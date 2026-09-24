NSE Rings The Gong At BSE

The National Stock Exchange marked its stock market debut at the Bombay Stock Exchange on September 24, 2026, with a traditional gong-ringing ceremony.

NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti, NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan and BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy took part in the listing event.

IMAGE: Srinivas Injeti, Chairperson, NSE, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO, BSE, ring the gong as Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE, looks on during the NSE listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Srinivas Injeti presents a memento to Sundararaman Ramamurthy, as Ashishkumar Chauhan looks on. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Injeti and Ramamurthy shake hands as Chauhan looks on. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Injeti, Chauhan and Ramamurthy during the NSE listing ceremony at the BSE. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Injeti and Chauhan at the BSE. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Ramamurthy and Chauhan ring the gong during the NSE listing ceremony. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Injeti speaks during the NSE listing ceremony. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A man walks past the NSE logo during the NSE listing ceremony at the BSE. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A screen displays a message about the NSE listing ceremony at the BSE. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Commuters inside a Mumbai Metro train displaying the NSE logo. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

NSE shares jumped over 5 per cent during intraday trade on Thursday after a muted debut and entered the elite club of top-10 most valued firms by market valuation, reports PTI.

The exchange started trading at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,785 on the BSE.

NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,54,966.88 crore. With this the exchange entered the elite club of top-10 most valued firms by market valuation on the BSE.

In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries commanded a market valuation of Rs 16,67,750.07 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel Rs 11,32,338.92 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 11,26,035.78 crore, ICICI Bank Rs 9,57,570.88 crore, SBI Rs 9,12,415.14 crore, TCS Rs 7,57,627.53 crore, Bajaj Finance Rs 6,15,435.85 crore, Larsen & Toubro Rs 5,32,457.60 crore, LIC Rs 5,13,716.31 crore and NSE Rs 4,54,966.88 crore, as per BSE data.

NSE stands at the tenth place in the ranking of most valued firms. It is ahead of Hindustan Unilever, whose market capitalisation (mcap) is Rs 4,54,845.62 crore and Sun Pharma at Rs 4,46,985.57 crore.

Peer BSE has a market valuation of Rs 1,31,946.42 crore.

The Rs 22,569 crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022.

The public issue marked a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

The mega IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size.

The IPO had an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The exchange had fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO.

NSE was incorporated in 1992 and recognised as a stock exchange by SEBI in April 1993. It commenced operations in 1994 with the launch of the wholesale debt market, followed shortly after by the launch of the cash market segment.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff