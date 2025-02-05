NSE Q3 profit surges 94% to Rs 3,834 cr

Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday reported a 94 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,834 crore for three months ended December 2024.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

It posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,975 crore in the year-ago period.

The exchange witnessed a 21 per cent year-on-year growth in total income to Rs 4,807 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25) against Rs 3,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the total income of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) grew by 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,780 crore and net profit jumped 64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,538 crore.

During the nine months period of FY25, NSE's contribution to the exchequer was Rs 45,499 crore which comprised STT/CTT of Rs 37,271 crore, stamp duty of Rs 2,976 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 1,613 crore, income tax of Rs 2,173 crore and GST of Rs 1,466 crore.

Out of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) or Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT) of Rs 37,271 crore, 61 per cent were generated from the cash market segment and the remaining 39 per cent from the equity derivatives segment.