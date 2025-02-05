HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » NSE Q3 profit surges 94% to Rs 3,834 cr

NSE Q3 profit surges 94% to Rs 3,834 cr

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 05, 2025 00:06 IST

Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday reported a 94 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,834 crore for three months ended December 2024.

NSE

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

It posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,975 crore in the year-ago period.

The exchange witnessed a 21 per cent year-on-year growth in total income to Rs 4,807 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25) against Rs 3,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

 

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the total income of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) grew by 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,780 crore and net profit jumped 64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,538 crore.

During the nine months period of FY25, NSE's contribution to the exchequer was Rs 45,499 crore which comprised STT/CTT of Rs 37,271 crore, stamp duty of Rs 2,976 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 1,613 crore, income tax of Rs 2,173 crore and GST of Rs 1,466 crore.

Out of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) or Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT) of Rs 37,271 crore, 61 per cent were generated from the cash market segment and the remaining 39 per cent from the equity derivatives segment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Budget's Main Objective Was To Honour Taxpayers'
'Budget's Main Objective Was To Honour Taxpayers'
'Old Tax Scheme Will Naturally Go Away'
'Old Tax Scheme Will Naturally Go Away'
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
'Time To Play Tests Not T20s In Markets'
'Time To Play Tests Not T20s In Markets'
Budget Impact: Largecaps To Look Out For
Budget Impact: Largecaps To Look Out For

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

webstory image 2

Bed Linen 101: How Often Should You Wash?

webstory image 3

Affordable Boult Drift Max Smartwatch Now In India

VIDEOS

Raveena Tandon seen in no-makeup look0:40

Raveena Tandon seen in no-makeup look

Pooja Hegde rocks the Boss Lady look0:50

Pooja Hegde rocks the Boss Lady look

CM Yogi meets ailing chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir2:46

CM Yogi meets ailing chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD