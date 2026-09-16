NSE IPO: 'Demand Is Unexpectedly Large'

Shares will be allocated across different institutional investors, including domestic mutual funds, other domestic institutions and FPIs.

IMAGE: NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan addresses a press conference in New Delhi, September 15, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

NSE IPO Demand Surges

The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India has drawn "unexpectedly large" demand, with interest exceeding the shares available for allocation, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, NSE's managing director and chief executive officer, on Tuesday.

He did not disclose the split between domestic institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), saying the allocation process is underway.

He said the anchor book, which was earlier expected to be around Rs 9,000 crore, had been reduced to around Rs 6,000 crore, even as demand remained much higher.

"Demand is unexpectedly large," Chauhan said.

Under the applicable framework, shares will be allocated across different institutional investors, including domestic mutual funds, other domestic institutions and FPIs, he said.

Key Points The IPO is a Rs 1,700-1,785 per share offer for sale of 126.4 million shares with no fresh issue.

Weekly options now contribute about 42 per cent of NSE's income, down from 60-70 per cent a few years ago.

NSE reported Rs 4,560 crore revenue and Rs 3,121 crore net profit in the June 2026 quarter.

Anchor Book Reduced

The NSE IPO will open for subscription on September 17 and close on September 21.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,700-Rs 1,785 per share.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with up to 126.4 million shares being sold by existing shareholders.

No new shares are being issued by NSE.

Offer For Sale Details

Chauhan said existing shareholders were initially reluctant to sell their holdings at the proposed valuation, resulting in the offer being reduced from an earlier proposed 6.2 per cent to 5.11 per cent.

NSE had to request some of its shareholders to participate in the OFS to ensure that the exchange met the requirements for listing, he said.

The exchange's listing will provide existing shareholders with a more transparent and liquid avenue to sell their holdings.

At present, NSE shares are traded in the private market, where shareholders can face higher transaction costs and difficulties relating to counterparties, Chauhan said.

The shares will be listed on BSE, the company's IPO note said.

Chauhan said the company's bankers had consulted investors in India and overseas, including large institutions, mutual funds, pension funds and retail investors, about the IPO's pricing.

"There was feedback to leave something for retail investors," he said, explaining the deliberations around the issue price.

NSE is India's largest stock exchange by turnover across several key segments.

The company's IPO note said it had a 93.05 per cent share of India's cash-market turnover and a 68.48 per cent share of equity options based on premium turnover in the three months ended June 2026.

Weekly Options Revenue Falls

Chauhan rejected the perception that NSE's business is overwhelmingly dependent on weekly options.

Weekly options account for about 42 per cent of NSE's total income, he said, compared with around 60-70 per cent three to four years ago.

The balance comes from monthly index options, stock options, equities, equity futures, co-location facilities, data, indices and other businesses.

The exchange has also expanded across asset classes, including equities, currencies, commodities, interest rates and electricity.

NSE's integrated business model includes exchange listings, trading, clearing and settlement, indices and market data.

Chauhan attributed part of the decline in NSE's ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin last year to a large one-time fine.

He said the exchange's normalised ebitda margin had remained in the 76-79 per cent range over the past five years.

NSE's consolidated revenue from operations rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,560 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, while net profit increased to Rs 3,121 crore from Rs 2,811 crore a year earlier, according to the company's IPO note.

NSE Investor Base Expands

Chauhan said NSE's investor base had expanded substantially beyond the country's major cities and that the exchange would continue efforts to bring more investors and companies from regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh into the capital market.

As of June 30, NSE had 132.37 million unique registered investors and 261.36 million registered investor accounts.

The exchange said its platform had 3,005 listed entities with a combined market capitalisation of Rs 474.08 trillion.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff