Diwali Muhurat Trading: NSE, BSE Set Special Session for Nov 8

Leading Indian stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, are set to host a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, offering investors a symbolic opportunity for financial growth on Diwali, marking the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points NSE and BSE will host a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, to celebrate Diwali.

The session includes a 15-minute pre-opening from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, with continuous trading from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

Muhurat trading is a symbolic event on Diwali, believed to bring prosperity and financial growth for stakeholders, marking the new Hindu calendar year.

Trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, and equity futures and options.

Market analysts caution that the limited trading window may lead to heightened volatility, emphasising its traditional significance over immediate profitability.

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE will hold a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, to mark Diwali, the bourses announced on Monday.

The special trading session will be held from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, according to separate circulars issued by the exchanges.

A 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm.

Symbolic Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.

It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Although the stock market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, investors will get an opportunity to trade during the window.

Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading is conducted for a shorter duration.

Market Volatility and Trading Segments

Market analysts, however, caution that the limited trading window can lead to heightened volatility.

They said that the session's significance lies more in its traditional and symbolic value than in immediate profitability.

Trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to the exchange circulars.

Detailed Session Timetable

The exchanges have also issued a detailed timetable for the special session, covering pre-opening activities, block deals, continuous trading, closing auctions and post-closing operations.

According to circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm.

The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The periodic call auction session is scheduled from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, and the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

The closing buffer period for CAS securities will be held from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.