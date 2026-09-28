NRI Deposits See Massive 678% Jump to $36.24 Billion in April-July FY27

Non-resident Indian deposit schemes have experienced an extraordinary 678.2 per cent surge, reaching $36.24 billion in the April-July period of FY27, largely propelled by robust FCNR(B) deposit flows and a strategic concessional swap facility introduced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points NRI deposit schemes saw a 678.2 per cent surge, reaching $36.24 billion in April-July FY27, up from $4.66 billion in the same period of FY26.

The significant increase was primarily driven by strong FCNR(B) deposit flows, which hit $34.53 billion during April-July FY27.

A concessional swap facility introduced by the RBI in June 2026 was a major contributor, mobilising $133 billion by August 31.

Total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $200.89 billion by the end of July 2026.

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose 4.7 per cent year-on-year to $9.37 billion, led by overseas investments despite dips in foreign travel and education.

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes rose 678.2 per cent to $36.24 billion in the April-July period of 2026-27 (FY27), from $4.66 billion during the same period in FY26, on the back of strong FCNR(B) deposit flows, according to RBI data.

This was mainly due to a concessional swap facility introduced by the RBI in June, which led to mobilisation of $133 billion till August 31.

Outward Remittances and Deposit Trends

Also, in the same period, outward remittances under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) for resident individuals were up 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $9.37 billion, led by overseas investments.

Total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $200.89 billion as of the end of July 2026.

The outstanding NRI deposits were $167.86 billion in July 2025 and $168.51 billion in June 2026.

During April-July period, FCNR(B) inflows hit $34.53 billion against $772 million Y-o-Y. In July, the outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts rose to $68.28 billion.

NRE deposits saw an inflow of $207 million during the April-July period of FY27, compared with $2.42 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $98.02 billion in July 2026, against $102.03 billion in July 2025.

NRO Deposits and Investment Trends

NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $1.51 billion in April-July 2026, compared with $1.47 billion Y-o-Y.

The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $34.59 billion in July.

Outward remittances rose to $9.37 billion, led by overseas investments, despite a dip in foreign travel and education.

Remittances for investment in equity/debt doubled to $1.4 billion, while deposit-related remittances rose 39.3 per cent to $330.32 million.

Remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose 13.34 per cent to $185.33 million, while travel-related remittances were down 1.31 per cent YoY to $5.27 billion.

Overseas education was also down 30.6 per cent YoY to $472.66 million.

In July, remittances were up 5.3 per cent YoY to $2.45 billion, supported by an increase in overseas investment and a rise in international travel.