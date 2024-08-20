News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » NRI deposits see nearly $4 billion inflows in April-June FY25: RBI data

NRI deposits see nearly $4 billion inflows in April-June FY25: RBI data

By Subrata Panda
August 20, 2024 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

verseas Indians deposited around $4 billion in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes in April – June FY25, up 79 per cent over the amount deposited in these schemes in the same period last year, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday showed.

NRI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In April – June FY25, inflows into the NRI schemes stood at $3.95 billion, compared to $2.21 billion during the same period a year ago.

With this, the total outstanding NRI deposits as of June stood at $155.71 billion.

Meanwhile, in June, inflows into the various NRI schemes stood at $1.23 billion compared to $1.7 billion in May, the data shows.

 

The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During the April – June FY25 period, maximum flows came into FCNR (B) deposits.

According to RBI data, about $1.68 billion flowed into these accounts during this period, compared to $1.12 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, taking the total outstanding amount in such accounts to $27.41 billion.

An FCNR (B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years.

Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures your funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.

Meanwhile, NRE deposits witnessed an inflow of $1.53 billion during this period, compared to an inflow of $489 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

The total outstanding NRE deposits now stand at close to $100 billion.

NRE deposits are a high-return rupee deposit option for NRIs to invest their foreign income.

Similarly, NRO deposits also saw substantial inflows of $743 million in April – June FY25, compared to $598 million during the same period a year ago, taking the total outstanding NRO deposits to $28.24 billion.

An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs, persons of Indian origin, and overseas citizens of India, who wish to deposit income earned in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subrata Panda
Source: source
 
Print this article
I-T Sleuths Chasing Rs 16.69 Tn Arrears
I-T Sleuths Chasing Rs 16.69 Tn Arrears
Nirmalaji Wants To Bring Taxes To Nil
Nirmalaji Wants To Bring Taxes To Nil
Focused Funds Pull Out Rs 27 Bn!
Focused Funds Pull Out Rs 27 Bn!
SC forms panel to devise safety protocol for medics
SC forms panel to devise safety protocol for medics
Messi left out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Messi left out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
HC turns Swamy's plea on Rahul citizenship into PIL
HC turns Swamy's plea on Rahul citizenship into PIL
Suhana, Sara, Khushi Pack A Floral Punch
Suhana, Sara, Khushi Pack A Floral Punch

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Women Outnumbered In Bank Accounts!

Women Outnumbered In Bank Accounts!

How Much Have MFs Invested In HDFC Bank?

How Much Have MFs Invested In HDFC Bank?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances