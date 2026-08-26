NRI Deposit Inflows Drop 23% in Q1 FY27, RBI Data Reveals

New data from the Reserve Bank of India reveals a 23.24 per cent decline in non-resident Indian deposit inflows, reaching $2.78 billion in the first quarter of FY27, despite a surge in FCNR(B) deposits following recent policy measures.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points NRI deposit inflows fell by 23.24 per cent to $2.78 billion in Q1 FY27, compared to $3.61 billion in the same period last year.

Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $168.51 billion by the end of June CY 2026.

Net inflows under non-resident deposits improved in June, driven by an increase in Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Banks) [FCNR(B)] deposits due to policy measures.

Following RBI policy measures on June 5, FCNR(B) deposit inflows surged to $65.4 billion between June 8 and August 21.

NRE deposits saw inflows of $141 million, a significant drop from $1.99 billion year-on-year, while NRO deposits increased to $903 million.

The flow of money into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes from abroad dropped 23.24 per cent to $2.78 billion during the first quarter of FY27, from $3.61 billion in the year-ago quarter, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Total outstanding deposits — those that have been made but are yet to show in the statement — from NRIs stood at $168.51 billion as of the end of June CY 2026 as against $165.96 billion in May 26 and $168.33 billion in June CY 2025.

RBI's Assessment and Policy Impact

In its Bulletin, the RBI said, "Net inflows under non-resident deposits improved during June as compared to the previous month, driven by an increase in Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Banks) [FCNR(B)] deposits on account of policy measures. India's foreign exchange reserves remain comfortable."

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency FCNR(B)), non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO).

During the April-June period of FY27, inflows into FCNR(B) deposits stood at $1.73 billion, compared with $1.77 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

In June, the outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts stood at $35.49 billion, compared with $35.85 billion in June 2025.

Understanding FCNR(B) Accounts

An FCNR(B) account allows customers to maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years.

Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it protects funds against currency fluctuations during the deposit tenure.

Following the policy measures announced by the RBI on non-resident deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) on June 5, there has been a surge in FCNR(B) deposit inflows amounting to $ 65.4 billion during June 8-August 21.

During the period, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and ECBs recorded inflows of $4.9 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively.

NRE and NRO Deposit Trends

NRE deposits recorded inflows of $141 million during the April-June period of FY27, compared with $1.99 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $98.76 billion in June, against $98.59 billion in June last year. NRO deposits recorded inflows of $903 million in April-June, compared with $850 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits stood at $34.26 billion in June, compared with $31.99 billion a year earlier.

An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.