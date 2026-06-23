Novartis Launches Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

The launch highlights the growing maturity of India's nuclear medicine ecosystem.

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Months after exiting its listed Indian subsidiary, Novartis has reinforced its commitment to the country's innovative medicines market with the launch of India's first regulatory authority-approved radioligand therapy for advanced prostate cancer, signalling India's growing role in the Swiss drugmaker's next-generation treatment strategy.

The launch of Pluvicto comes as multinational pharmaceutical companies increasingly focus on patented medicines, precision oncology, and specialty therapies in India, even as domestic drugmakers expand their presence in generics, biosimilars, and complex formulations.

Key Points Novartis launched Pluvicto, India's first regulatory-approved radioligand therapy for advanced PSMA-positive prostate cancer patients.

The therapy delivers targeted radiation directly to cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

India's expanding network of over 250 nuclear medicine centres supports deployment of advanced radioligand treatments.

Experts say infrastructure limitations and specialised facility requirements could restrict wider access in the near term.

The launch reflects multinational pharma companies' increasing focus on innovative medicines, oncology and specialty therapies.

Pluvicto Debuts in India

Pluvicto (lutetium/Lu-177 vipivotide tetraxetan) is designed for eligible patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic prostate cancer.

The therapy introduces an entirely new treatment approach for prostate cancer patients in India.

Nuclear Medicine Ecosystem Expands

The launch also highlights the growing maturity of India's nuclear medicine ecosystem.

Novartis is betting on the rapid expansion of the country's nuclear medicine infrastructure.

Radioligand therapies require specialised facilities and trained personnel to handle radioactive medicines, limiting their use in many emerging markets.

The company estimates India now has more than 250 nuclear medicine centres, suggesting the ecosystem has reached a scale where advanced targeted radiation therapies can be deployed widely.

Infrastructure Challenges Remain

However, experts caution that access will remain limited in the near term.

"India is still at a very early stage in the adoption of radioligand therapies.

"One of the biggest challenges is infrastructure.

"These therapies require specialised nuclear medicine facilities, including isolation wards and strict radiation safety protocols," said Dr Parag Aland, head of nuclear medicine at Mumbai's Saifee Hospital.

Pluvicto will initially be available through select hospitals and nuclear medicine centres and will be imported from Novartis' facilities in Spain and Italy.

Precision Oncology Gains Ground

According to Novartis, India sees around 250,000 prostate cancer cases annually, with more than half diagnosed at advanced stages, when treatment options become more limited and outcomes poorer.

It is now among the three most common cancers among urban men.

Unlike chemotherapy, which affects both cancerous and healthy cells, radioligand therapy seeks out cancer cells and delivers radiation directly to them.

The treatment combines a targeting molecule with the radioactive isotope Lu-177.

The targeting component binds to PSMA, a protein found in large quantities on many prostate cancer cells, allowing radiation to be delivered directly to tumours while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

"The specific binding to cancer cells and low off-target delivery of the radionuclide offer immense benefits over chemotherapy or other systemic therapies, with side effects generally being lower and better tolerated, including among elderly patients who are most commonly affected by prostate cancer," said Dr Karuna Luthra, director of nuclear medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Industry experts view radioligand therapy as one of the most promising frontiers in precision oncology because it combines advances in molecular imaging, nuclear medicine, and targeted cancer treatment.

Globally, the technology is increasingly being explored across multiple tumour types beyond prostate cancer.

In Phase-III studies, Pluvicto demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death and improved radiographic progression-free survival in eligible patients compared with standard treatment approaches, while also supporting patient-reported quality-of-life outcomes, the company said.

"While radioligand therapies were initially used in advanced, post-chemotherapy settings, emerging global studies are increasingly evaluating their use earlier in the course of prostate cancer treatment, reflecting growing confidence in the technology," Dr Luthra said.

Novartis Innovation Strategy

The launch also reflects a broader shift among multinational pharma companies operating in India.

While several global drugmakers have reduced exposure to mature branded-generic portfolios, they are increasingly focusing on innovative medicines, oncology therapies, rare-disease treatments, and specialty products, where India offers both a large patient pool and growing clinical capabilities.

Earlier this year, Novartis sold its majority stake in listed Novartis India in a $159 million transaction.

However, the company retained its innovative medicines, research and development, and global operations footprint in the country through its wholly owned subsidiary, Novartis Healthcare.

Judith Love, president of Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Novartis, has said in recent media interactions that India remains a priority market for the company as it expands its portfolio of innovative medicines and advanced therapies.

Radioligand therapy: Where precision meets radiation

A 'guided missile' approach to cancer treatment — finds cancer cells first, then delivers radiation directly to them

Combines precision targeting with radiation therapy in a single treatment

Unlike chemotherapy, it does not attack the entire body indiscriminately; it is designed to focus on tumour cells

Unlike conventional radiation, which is delivered from outside the body, radioligand therapy carries radiation directly to cancer cells

One of the fastest-growing areas in precision oncology globally

Represents a new treatment modality, not just a new drug

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff