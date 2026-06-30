After Trent, Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman

Noel Tata, a long-standing figure in the Tata Group, is set to step down as the chairman of Voltas, following his recent departure from Trent, signalling a strategic focus on nurturing the next generation of leadership within the conglomerate.

IMAGE: Noel Tata and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Noel Tata announced his resignation as chairman of Voltas at the company's 72nd annual general meeting, making it his last AGM in that role.

He expressed confidence in Voltas's next generation of leaders, developed through internal promotions and lateral hires, to drive future growth.

Tata highlighted Voltas's strong performance, with its room air-conditioner business achieving a milestone of 1 million units in 81 days.

This announcement follows his earlier decision to step down as chairman of Trent, another Tata group firm.

Noel Tata, who will turn 70 in November, has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years and holds various other non-executive roles.

Almost a week after stepping down as chairman of Trent, Noel Tata announced on Tuesday that he would also relinquish the chairmanship of another Tata group firm, Voltas.

Addressing shareholders of the leading cooling products maker in its 72nd annual general meeting (AGM), Noel Tata, 69, said this would be his last AGM as chairman of Voltas.

"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as Chairman," Noel Tata said in his address to shareholders.

Focus on Next-Gen Leadership

He said the company has developed its next generation of leaders through a combination of internal promotions and lateral hiring and expressed confidence in the management's ability to drive future growth.

"The company has developed our next generation of leaders, from both in-house promotions and lateral hires.I am confident that with the close cooperation of seasoned practitioners and new talent, your company will continue to take big strides in all business segments," he said.

Thanking shareholders, employees and business partners for their support over the years, Tata said he was satisfied with the company's current position and growth trajectory.

"I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for your trust, understanding and constant support over the years," he said.

Tata's Tenure and Future

Noel Tata had joined the board of Voltas on January 27, 2003. He was appointed as the non-executive chairman of Voltas on September 1, 2017, succeeding the outgoing chairman, Ishaat Hussain.

Earlier this month, on June 23, Noel Tata, while addressing shareholders of Trent, a leading Indian fashion and lifestyle retailer, had made a similar announcement.

Noel Tata, who is also Chairman of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, will turn 70 in November this year.

The Companies Act 2013 mandates that any Managing Director or Whole-Time Director cannot be appointed or continue employment if they are 70 years of age or older.

Voltas's Strong Performance

Highlighting the company's recent performance, Tata, in his address, said Voltas entered the current financial year on a strong footing, with its room air-conditioner business achieving a significant milestone.

"I have great satisfaction that Voltas stands strong today, having entered the new financial year on a strong note.

"Our room air conditioning business crossed the milestone of 1 million units in a record 81 days, reaffirming its undisputed market leadership," he said.

He also thanked employees and joint venture partners for their contribution to the company's growth.

Noel has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years.

He currently serves as the non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of Trent, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, Trent Hypermarket and Tata International West Asia DMCC, Dubai, UAE.

Besides, he is also the vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd.