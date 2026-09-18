Noel Tata tables Rs 25K cr SP group stake buyout proposal

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has put forward a significant proposal for the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group to divest its 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, potentially raising around ₹25,000 crore, to address the SP group's financial requirements while avoiding a public listing of the Tata group's holding company.

Photograph: Courtesy, CII/X

Key Points Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, proposed the SP group sell its 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons for at least ₹25,000 crore.

The proposal aims to provide liquidity to the SP group without requiring a public listing of Tata Sons.

The share valuation would be determined by Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.

The SP group is reportedly comfortable with a two-tranche buyout structure over 18 months.

Tata Sons could fund the buyout through internal cash flows, sale of listed shares, new business investors, or an offer for sale (OFS) of stakes.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, presented a proposal from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group at a board meeting on Thursday.

Under the proposal, the SP group would sell its Tata Sons shares held through Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt Ltd (SICPL) and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd (CIPL) to raise at least ~25,000 crore.

Addressing Liquidity Needs

The minimum value of the shares would be determined in accordance with Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.

The proposal is aimed at providing a route to address the SP group’s liquidity needs without requiring a public listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.

"This is in continuation and reaffirmation of the Tata Trusts’ desire to offer a fair and equitable solution to the SP group in respect of their holdings in Tata Sons," a statement issued by Tata Trusts said.

SP Group's Stake and Debt

The SP group promoter family owns 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons through SICPL and CIPL.

The group has been looking to monetise its stake in Tata Sons to repay debt raised through high-yield bonds by various group subsidiaries.

The proposal was in the context of meetings and discussions held earlier between (Noel) Tata, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, and Shapoor Mistry, managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, the statement said.

It also indicated that the SP group would be comfortable with a structure under which the proposed share buyout is carried out in two tranches over 18 months.

Under the proposal, Tata Sons would initiate a selective capital-reduction process through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), with the company’s shares valued based on their fair value under income tax (I-T) rules.

Funding Avenues Explored

Noel Tata also suggested that Tata Sons could explore multiple avenues to fund the proposed buyout, including internal cash flows, the sale of listed shares, bringing investors into some of its newer businesses, and raising funds through offer for sale (OFS) of stakes in some businesses.

He asked the board to initiate the NCLT process and authorised the operating teams of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts to continue discussions with the SP group and its bankers and report back to the board.