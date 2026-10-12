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Hall, Woodford awarded Nobel Economics Prize for microeconomic foundations

October 12, 2026 16:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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American economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford have been jointly awarded the prestigious Nobel memorial prize in economics for their pioneering research into the microeconomic foundations that underpin effective macroeconomic stabilisation policies.

Nobel Economics

Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Key Points

  • Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford received the Nobel memorial prize in economics.
  • Their work focused on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.
  • They revitalised stabilisation policy by reconstructing economic models based on individual household and business actions.
  • The prize, formally the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is worth 12 million Swedish crowns.
 

American-born economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford won the Nobel memorial prize in economics on Monday for their work on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.

Nobel Economics

Photograph: Courtesy, Nobel Committee

Formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel is worth 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

Revitalising Stabilisation Policy

The 2026 economic sciences laureates demonstrated how economic models could be reconstructed to revitalise stabilisation policy.

Rather than basing the models on statistical links between macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, production and consumption, they chose to build them on a microeconomic foundation.

This encompasses an understanding for how the total mass of individual households and businesses affect the economy through their actions.

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Michael WoodfordRevitalising Stabilisation Policy

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