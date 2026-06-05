No Stopping For Retail Investors In Equity Markets

In April alone, they snapped up shares worth Rs 19,664 crore, recording their biggest buy since October 2024.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Retail investors invested nearly Rs 21,897 crore in equities since March despite geopolitical tensions and market volatility.

Domestic institutional investors added Rs 2.5 trillion, offsetting heavy foreign portfolio investor selling pressure.

April witnessed the strongest retail buying since October 2024, highlighting confidence in market recovery prospects.

SIP-driven investing habits have encouraged investors to stay invested through wars, corrections and uncertainty.

Improving earnings and renewed strength in midcap and smallcap stocks have boosted investor sentiment.

Retail investors have continued to lap up equities since the onset of the US-Iran war, even as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained on a selling spree.

Since March, individual investors have injected nearly Rs 21,897 crore into domestic stocks.

Together with DII flows, the net investment by individual investors stands for the March to May period, stands at Rs 2.78 trillion against Rs 1.94 trillion in the December 2025- February 2026 period.

Besides direct investing by retail investors, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have channelled Rs 2.5 trillion into stocks since March.

DIIs include mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds that channel retail savings through SIPs, insurance premiums, and long-term retirement schemes.

On the other hand, FPIs have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 2.3 trillion during the same period.

In April alone, retail investors snapped up shares worth Rs 19,664 crore -- their biggest monthly purchase since October 2024.

So far in May, they have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 607 crore. The net selling in May was due to a large block deal.

However, the subsequent market rout also made several midcap and smallcap stocks attractive.

The absence of negative surprises in the March-quarter earnings further boosted retail sentiment.

"SIP (systematic investment plan) investing has now become a habit for Indian investors. The idea of rupee-cost averaging and staying invested through market cycles has been drilled into retail investors over the years, with a powerful impact," said U R Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech.

"Even during periods of war, global uncertainty, or sharp market corrections, investors continue their SIPs because they believe these phases are temporary." Bhat explained.

"The same mindset is visible in direct investing as well. Investors have increasingly bought into the narrative that downturns are often the best time to invest. History has shown that markets eventually recover, and episodes of panic do not last forever," Bhat added.

While the West Asia conflict has pushed foreign investors into a riskoff mode, domestic investors have remained steadfast.

Domestic Investors Stay Put

Experts say FPIs have the option to rotate their funds from one country to the other, but domestic investors have no choice other than investing largely locally.

This has made them look for bottom-up investment opportunities and hope that the market rebounds like it did during previous episodes of crises.

"If you look at markets over a long period, corrections are usually temporary dips in an otherwise upward trend. However, this approach works best when declines are driven by short-term events rather than structural problems or extreme market excesses. In such cases, long-term investors are typically rewarded," said Bhat.

The trajectory of retail investor flows will depend on how smallcap and midcap stocks perform going forward.

"The real issue during market corrections was fear. When markets fall sharply, investors tend to become cautious and avoid making fresh investments. However, sentiment began to change from April onwards, especially after markets recovered from the Iran-related selloff," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

"What was particularly significant was that smallcap and midcap stocks began outperforming again after nearly 18 to 20 months. Once investors start making money again, the tendency is to increase exposure, regardless of losses incurred over the previous couple of years. That is the kind of phase the market appears to be in right now," he added.

Baliga said the trend could continue as the rally in midcap and smallcap stocks is still at a relatively early stage.

"After nearly two years of underperformance," he said. "Recent earnings have also come in better than expected, which is adding to investor confidence."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff