NITI CEO bats for trading ties with China, neighbours

NITI CEO bats for trading ties with China, neighbours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 07, 2025 16:23 IST

India should have strong trading arrangements with its neighbours including China, which is a USD 18 trillion economy that cannot be avoided, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has said.

Subrahmanyam also indicated that after GST 2.0, another set of reforms is expected to be announced before Diwali. He said NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba-led committee has already submitted its first set of reports on these reforms.

 

He further said that while the entire European Union trades 50 per cent within itself, Bangladesh is India's 6th biggest trading partner and Nepal used to be in the top 10, stressing on the need to increase trade with neighbouring countries.

"It is a misfortune that we are in a very difficult geography.

"Who are the biggest trading partners of the US? Mexico and Canada.

"It is natural. If you do not have strong neighbourhood trading arrangements, you actually are at a disadvantage...

"If you are competitive, they will buy your stuff," he said.

Responding to a question on lifting curbs on investments from China, he did not give a direct answer but observed that China is a major supplier for India.

"Focus on Asia big time. There is no escaping that.

"If you are not able to sell much to China, it is pointless, because it is $18 trillion economy-you cannot avoid that economy.

"You should be able to compete and sell. Good countries have trade surpluses with China," he told reporters after launching 'Trade Watch Quarterly'.

The NITI Aayog CEO said India missed the bus vis-a-vis Vietnam when factories and jobs were shifting around the world. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
