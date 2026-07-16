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NITI Aayog's Vision For India's Bioeconomy Growth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk July 16, 2026 15:51 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Discover how India plans to scale its bioeconomy to an ambitious USD 2.6 trillion by 2047, leveraging strategic reforms, AI-enabled biotechnology, and significant investment to become a global powerhouse.

Key Points

  • India's bioeconomy is projected to reach USD 691 billion by 2035 and USD 2.6 trillion by 2047, creating over 30 million high-value jobs.
  • Achieving this vision requires a coordinated national execution architecture, mission-mode BioMissions, and cross-ministerial coordination.
  • Key enablers include regulatory reforms, a strengthened bioscience leadership and talent pipeline, and a Rs 50,000 crore BioEconomy Growth Fund.
  • The report advocates for India to transition from traditional biological R&D to AI-enabled biotechnology and next-generation biomanufacturing.
  • India's bioeconomy has expanded sixteen-fold in a decade, from USD 10 billion in 2014 to USD 195.3 billion in 2025, now contributing 4.8% to national GDP.

India can scale its bioeconomy to USD 691 billion by 2035 and USD 2.6 trillion by 2047 with decisive, mission-mode execution, according to a report by the NITI Aayog. Bioeconomy is an economic model that uses renewable biological materials to produce food, energy, and industrial goods.

In a bid to realise India's USD 2.6 trillion BioEconomy vision by 2047, the country must move from fragmented initiatives to a coordinated national execution architecture, the Aayog in a report titled 'Roadmap for Building India as a Leading BioEconomy Powerhouse by 2035' said. "With decisive, mission-mode execution, India can scale its BioEconomy to USD 691 billion by 2035 and USD 2.6 trillion by 2047, creating over 30 million high-value jobs and positioning the country among the world's top three biotechnology powers," it said.

 

Strategic Roadmap For Bioeconomy Growth

The Aayog stressed that mission-mode national BioMissions to scale priority sectors will be necessary to realise India's USD 2.6 trillion BioEconomy vision by 2047. Moreover, empowered committees to drive cross-ministerial coordination; regulatory reforms to accelerate approvals while ensuring safety and trust; and a strengthened bioscience leadership and talent pipeline; and a Rs 50,000 crore BioEconomy Growth Fund to support innovation, scale-up, infrastructure and biomanufacturing are also needed to scale the country's bioeconomy to USD 691 billion, the Aayog added.

The report also set out a strategic proposition for India to transition from traditional biological R&D to AI-enabled biotechnology and next-generation biomanufacturing, driven by deeper collaboration across ministries, departments, academia, industry and startups. "Early action would allow India not merely to participate in this transformation, but to shape the global rules, markets and platforms of the biological age-an upheaval likely to rival, and perhaps surpass, the disruption unleashed by artificial intelligence," it noted.

Global Context And India's Position

The report noted that, globally, major powers are already moving at speed. "The United States has adopted a whole-of-government approach to biomanufacturing; the European Union is tying biotechnology to climate and industrial competitiveness; China is deploying five-year plans to industrialise at scale," it said. According to the report, the next frontier of biotechnology will be defined by deep convergence with AI, robotics, computational biology and biosensor networks.

India's Rapid Bioeconomy Expansion

Speaking at the event, NITI Aayog member Gobardhan Das said India's bioeconomy has entered a phase of rapid and substantive progress. One that many observers are calling a golden age of biology, comparable to the computing revolution of the 1970s. India stands at a pivotal moment in the global biological century. In just a decade, the country's BioEconomy has expanded sixteen-fold from USD 10 billion in 2014 to USD 195.3 billion in 2025, now contributing 4.8 per cent to national GDP.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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india bioeconomyniti aayog reportbiotechnology indiaeconomic growth indiaai-enabled biotechnology

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