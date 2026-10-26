NITI Aayog pushes for empowered city governments, elected mayors to tackle urbanisation challenges

NITI Aayog has unveiled a comprehensive framework for urban governance reform, advocating for empowered city governments, directly elected mayors, and enhanced financial autonomy for urban local bodies to effectively manage India's burgeoning urban population and ensure sustainable growth.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points NITI Aayog recommends a fundamental overhaul of urban governance, including empowered city governments and directly elected mayors with five-year terms.

Greater financial autonomy for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and integrated land-use planning are crucial reform priorities.

States are urged to devolve all 18 functions under the 74th Constitutional Amendment to ULBs and introduce structural reforms in municipal administration.

Strengthening municipal finances through better property tax collection and user charges is essential to reduce dependence on state transfers.

The recommendations aim to address the projected rise in India's urban population to 850 million by 2050, requiring a departure from conventional urban development approaches.

India needs a fundamental overhaul of urban governance, with empowered city governments, directly elected mayors with five-year terms, greater financial autonomy for urban local bodies (ULBs) and integrated land-use planning emerging as reform priorities at the National Urban Conclave 2026, which concluded in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog, called for sweeping changes in how cities are governed, planned and financed, saying urban centres cannot be effectively run from state capitals.

City governments, he said, need the authority, resources and institutional capacity to address local needs.

He urged states to introduce structural reforms in municipal administration, adopt the Mayor-in-Council system and ensure timely municipal elections.

He also called for linking financial support under national urban missions to the implementation of reforms.

Devolving Functions and Strengthening Finances

Gauba stressed that states should devolve all 18 functions listed under the 74th Constitutional Amendment to ULBs, including master planning, water supply, fire services and traffic management.

The recommendations assume significance as India's urban population is projected to rise from around 500 million currently to 850 million by 2050, when nearly half the country's population is expected to live in cities.

"Meeting the growing demand for housing, transport, water supply, sanitation and other essential services will require a departure from conventional approaches to urban development," Gauba said at the valedictory session of the two-day conclave.

India's population is expected to continue growing for several decades before stabilising at around 1,650 million by 2060.

This demographic transition makes it imperative to strengthen the institutions responsible for managing urban growth, he said.

The recommendations draw on Moving Towards Effective City Government: A Framework for Million-Plus Cities, a report prepared by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Gauba stressed that institutional empowerment must be accompanied by adequate staffing, financial resources and accountability mechanisms to improve service delivery and enable meaningful citizen participation.

Municipal finances remain a major weakness. Gauba called for better collection of property taxes and user charges to strengthen ULBs' revenue base and reduce their dependence on transfers from higher levels of government.

While grants to ULBs from the Central Finance Commission have more than doubled compared with the previous allocation, with their share rising from 36 per cent to 45 per cent, fiscal devolution from state governments remains inadequate, he said.

State Finance Commissions should be constituted regularly, and their recommendations translated into adequate, predictable transfers to municipal bodies.

Land Use, Housing, and Central Support

Gauba also called for rationalising floor area ratio (FAR) restrictions and building regulations that constrain land supply and drive up residential and commercial costs.

States should promote mixed-use development, higher densities around transit hubs and land pooling to improve land availability, support economic activity and make housing more affordable.

Describing cities as engines of growth where talent, capital and ideas converge, he called for expanding affordable rental housing for migrant workers, industrial labourers, students and young professionals.

"States should adopt the Model Tenancy Act to encourage greater availability of rental accommodation," he said.

Gauba also highlighted the expansion of central government support for urban development since 2014 through programmes such as the Smart Cities Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The budgetary outlay for the urban sector has increased tenfold over this period, while around Rs 3.7 trillion has been invested in metro rail and bus systems, he said.

"An Urban Challenge Fund with a corpus of Rs 1 trillion has been announced in the current year's Budget, along with the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore each for seven city economic regions over five years.

"This will help cities emerge as growth hubs, but their success will depend on the ability of state and municipal governments to plan, finance and implement projects effectively," he added.

Conclave Recommendations and Future Outlook

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, addressing the concluding session, stressed the need for affordable housing near employment centres and public transport networks.

He also called for greater circularity in construction practices and scientific remediation of legacy waste.

The conclave's seven technical sessions produced recommendations spanning pedestrian infrastructure, water and waste management, affordable housing, integrated urban development, municipal service delivery, building regulations and municipal legislation.

The deliberations brought together representatives from the Union and state governments, ULBs, industry, academia and knowledge institutions.

A key recommendation was to shift urban administration away from measuring success primarily through infrastructure project completion towards the quality and reliability of services delivered to citizens.

Participants also recommended revising the Model Municipal Law, 2003, through consultations with state governments and developing implementation frameworks for the proposed changes.

Other priorities included specialised municipal cadres, stronger mobilisation of own-source revenue and a national framework for accountable, citizen-centric urban services.

Satendra Singh, Secretary in the Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said success should be measured by service quality rather than project completion alone.

He stressed the need to strengthen institutional capacity, coordination among agencies, municipal finances and accountability to translate policy recommendations into practical improvements.