The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) is pushing for a robust policy framework to safeguard tech sector employees from potential job displacement caused by the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence and automation.

Key Points NITES advocates for a comprehensive policy framework to protect tech employees from job displacement due to AI and automation.

The union urges the government to consult with industry stakeholders and employee representatives to formulate a forward-looking policy.

NITES demands transparency from tech companies regarding workforce reductions attributed to AI, including the number of affected employees and jobs directly replaced.

Mandatory safeguards proposed include reasonable advance notice, fair severance compensation, and payment of all outstanding dues for affected employees.

Employers should prioritise re-skilling and redeploying existing employees within their organisations before eliminating positions due to technological advancements.

The IT-union body NITES has called for a comprehensive policy framework to safeguard tech sector employees from job displacement arising from the uptake of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and other emerging technologies.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has urged the government to initiate consultations with industry stakeholders and employee representatives to formulate such a forward-looking policy on responsible AI adoption and workforce protection, as it advocated that "technology should move the industry forward without leaving its workforce behind".

Call For Responsible AI Adoption

NITES acknowledged that technological advancement is important to the industry's growth, but added, in the same breath, that adoption of AI and automation must not leave employees without adequate notice, financial security or opportunities to move on to alternative employment.

It said that tech companies must be transparent when undertaking workforce reductions, particularly where such decisions are attributed to AI or automation.

Employees and government authorities must know how many people are affected, the reason behind their positions being eliminated and just how many jobs are directly being replaced by technology, it said in a release.

Demands For Transparency And Safeguards

NITES has, in the past, raised its voice against mass layoffs, forced resignations and unfair employment practices in the IT sector.

While those earlier representations were not specifically focused on AI-related job losses, NITES believes the changing employment landscape now requires a dedicated policy framework to address this emerging challenge.

It has, accordingly, pitched for mandatory safeguards for affected employees.

"Employees should not be left to bear the entire burden of technological change. Companies adopting AI and automation should be required to provide reasonable advance notice, fair severance compensation and payment of all outstanding statutory and contractual dues," NITES said.

Importance Of Re-skilling And Policy Dialogue

Further, employers should make all-out efforts to re-skill and redeploy existing employees within their organisations before eliminating their positions on account of technological advancements.

While existing labour laws provide certain retrenchment protection to eligible workers, NITES is of the view that stronger and more specific safeguards are necessary to address the challenges arising from AI-driven job displacement.

"Re-skilling must be meaningful and outcome-oriented. Merely providing access to online courses or training material cannot be considered adequate support," it said, exhorting employers to make genuine efforts to equip affected employees for alternative roles and future employment opportunities.

"The increasing impact of AI on employment now requires a dedicated policy-level discussion involving the government, Nasscom, IT companies and employee representatives," it said.