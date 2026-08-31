Sitharaman credits reforms, 'agile economic management' for 7.8% growth

India's economy demonstrated robust growth in the April-June quarter, with real GDP expanding by 7.8 per cent, exceeding RBI forecasts and highlighting the positive impact of government reforms and strategic economic management.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's real GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent forecast.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman credited government reforms and agile economic management for this strong economic performance.

The Narendra Modi-led government remains committed to expanding economic opportunities for all citizens.

Nominal GDP for Q1 of FY 2026-27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3 per cent.

Real Gross Value Added (GVA) recorded an 8.2 per cent growth in the same quarter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the reforms undertaken by the NDA government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results, with real GDP growth coming in at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter.

India's economic growth in the first quarter is well above the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent GDP growth forecast for the quarter.

India's Economic Performance Exceeds Expectations

"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results," Sitharaman said in a post on X.

She said the Narendra Modi-led government remains committed to further expanding economic opportunities for all citizens.

As per GDP data released by the ministry of statistics & programme implementation, nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 2026-27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3 per cent, while real GVA (gross value added) recorded 8.2 per cent growth.