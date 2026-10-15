How Account Aggregator Can Boost Credit For Gig Workers

Nandan Nilekani champions the Account Aggregator framework as a pivotal tool for democratising formal credit access, empowering India's self-employed and gig economy workers through innovative data-driven lending solutions.

Key Points Nandan Nilekani on Thursday advocated for wider use of the Account Aggregator (AA) framework to help self-employed and gig workers access formal credit.

The AA framework allows lenders to assess borrowers without substantial assets by monetising data streams like GST information, income-tax returns, and bank account data for cash-flow-based lending.

Nilekani called for expanding the range of financial data available through AA, identifying income-tax returns, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) records, small-savings schemes, FASTag data, and utility bill payments as potential sources.

He stressed the need for a viable business model for Account Aggregators, suggesting they should generate fee income.

Expanding the framework to more categories of borrowers and financial services could help make India's digital financial infrastructure more inclusive.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Thursday called for a wider use of the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, pointing out that it can help self-employed and gig workers access formal credit.

AAs are NBFCs engaged in the business of providing the service of retrieving or collecting financial information pertaining to the customer. No financial information is retrieved, shared or transferred by the AA framework without the consent of the customer.

Understanding The Account Aggregator Framework

"We have to go beyond salaried because salaried is one part of our ecosystem. We want that lady on the street who is selling vegetables to get daily credit to buy supplies. That's our dream of what AA should do," he said.

Nilekani said the system could become more inclusive by bringing more sources of financial information onto the platform, allowing lenders to assess borrowers who may not have substantial assets.

"Historically, lending in India was based on what assets you own. But a person does not own any assets. How do they get access to credit? They get access to credit by monetising the data streams and that's what we do here," he said.

Expanding Data Sources For Inclusive Lending

He cited the potential of combining GST information, income-tax returns and bank account data to support cash-flow-based lending to small businesses and self-employed individuals.

"If you have GST data, income tax return plus current account, that is the basis for cash flow lending for small business and self-employed," he said.

Nilekani also called for expanding the range of financial data available through the AA framework, identifying income-tax returns, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) records, small-savings schemes, FASTag data and utility bill payments as potential sources.

Ensuring A Sustainable Business Model

He also stressed the need for a viable business model for the ecosystem, saying AAs should be able to generate revenue and data providers may need compensation.

"The Account Aggregators themselves have to make some fee income. You can't completely rely on a free system," he said.

Towards A More Inclusive Digital Economy

The framework enables individuals and businesses to share financial information digitally with regulated financial institutions with their consent. It is intended to facilitate data-based financial services, including credit assessment.

Nilekani said expanding the framework to more categories of borrowers and financial services could help make India's digital financial infrastructure more inclusive.