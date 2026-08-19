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Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath Backs CtrlS With Rs 200 Crore Investment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk August 19, 2026 15:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has made a significant Rs 200 crore investment in CtrlS, a leading Indian hyperscale data centre company, to bolster its infrastructure expansion and meet the surging demand for AI and cloud services across India.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikhil Kamath/Facebook

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikhil Kamath/Facebook

Key Points

  • Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath invested Rs 200 crore in CtrlS, a leading Indian hyperscale data centre company.
  • Entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga also contributed Rs 50 crore, bringing the total investment to Rs 250 crore.
  • The funding will support CtrlS's infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out across India.
  • This investment aims to meet the growing demand for data centre services driven by AI, cloud, and digital workloads.
  • CtrlS CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy highlighted the investment's role in supporting India's future growth in digital infrastructure.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 200 crore in home-grown hyperscale data centre company CtrlS, while entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga has invested Rs 50 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The capital will support CtrlS's infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out to meet growing enterprise and hyperscale demand across India, particularly as AI, cloud, and digital workloads accelerate, the company said in a statement.

 

Boosting India's Digital Infrastructure

"Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 200 crore in CtrlS, one of India's largest hyperscale data centre operators, alongside a Rs 50 crore investment by entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga," the statement said.

Kamath said that every meaningful technology shift of the next decade, AI, cloud, and digital public infrastructure, runs on data centres.

"India is at an inflection point where the underlying infrastructure either keeps pace or becomes the bottleneck. CtrlS has spent years building the kind of depth that does not get assembled overnight. That is what made this an easy decision," he said.

Vanga said that India's AI and cloud ambitions will require world-class digital infrastructure at scale.

"We are delighted to welcome Nikhil Kamath and Sreeram Reddy Vanga as investors in CtrlS. It gives us the ability to think bigger, move faster, and continue building datacenter platforms that will support India's next phase of growth," CtrlS Datacenters Founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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