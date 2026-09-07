NIIF, PB Fintech, And DGFT Announce Major Strategic Moves

India's financial and trade sectors are buzzing with activity as NIIF appoints a new managing partner, PB Fintech launches its innovative payment aggregator platform, and DGFT streamlines export processes with new API integration.

Key Points National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) appoints Gauravjit Singh as managing partner to lead global capital formation efforts.

PB Fintech's PB Pay platform, licensed by the Reserve Bank of India, has launched to streamline payment acceptance for Indian merchants.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) introduced open API integration for Certificate of Origin, enhancing trade efficiency for exporters.

PB Fintech's Payment Aggregator Platform Goes Live

DGFT Enhances Trade Efficiency With API Integration

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF), India's sovereign-anchored alternative asset manager, on Monday announced the appointment of Gauravjit Singh as managing partner (global head of capital formation). He will lead NIIF's capital formation efforts across its investment strategies, with a focus on deepening relationships with existing investors, broadening its international and domestic institutional investor base, and mobilising new capital, the company said in a statement. Gauravjit joins NIIF following a period of significant fundraising momentum across its investment strategies. Over the past 24 months, NIIF has mobilised about USD 3 billion as an asset manager over that period, it said.PB Pay, the Payment Aggregator platform of PB Fintech Ltd, has launched operations and is now live for merchant sign-ups and transaction processing. The entity, licensed by the Reserve Bank of India in February 2026, consolidates payments acceptance across all modes into a single integration and dashboard, addressing a critical gap in how Indian merchants currently operate, the company said in a statement. "Insurance premiums recur for years, mandates cannot be allowed to fail silently, and every transaction moves under close regulatory watch. That background has shaped PB Pay's depth in recurring payments, its focus on reliability, and its comfort with compliance, all of which are now being extended to merchants across sectors," it said.The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Monday said it has introduced an open application programming interface (API) integration for Certificate of Origin (CoO) through trade connect e-platform. The objective is to enable exporters to integrate their enterprise resource planning, accounting or other software systems with the DGFT's Certificate of Origin system for electronic submission, it said. It will also help reduce manual data entry and facilitate a more efficient application process. A CoO is an international shipping document certifying that the goods in an export shipment were wholly grown, produced, manufactured, or processed in a specific country.