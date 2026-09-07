NIIF, PB Fintech, And DGFT Announce Major Strategic Moves

India's financial and trade sectors are buzzing with activity as NIIF appoints a new managing partner, PB Fintech launches its innovative payment aggregator platform, and DGFT streamlines export processes with new API integration.
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF), India's sovereign-anchored alternative asset manager, on Monday announced the appointment of Gauravjit Singh as managing partner (global head of capital formation). He will lead NIIF's capital formation efforts across its investment strategies, with a focus on deepening relationships with existing investors, broadening its international and domestic institutional investor base, and mobilising new capital, the company said in a statement. Gauravjit joins NIIF following a period of significant fundraising momentum across its investment strategies. Over the past 24 months, NIIF has mobilised about USD 3 billion as an asset manager over that period, it said.
Key Points
- National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) appoints Gauravjit Singh as managing partner to lead global capital formation efforts.
- PB Fintech's PB Pay platform, licensed by the Reserve Bank of India, has launched to streamline payment acceptance for Indian merchants.
- The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) introduced open API integration for Certificate of Origin, enhancing trade efficiency for exporters.