Sensex, Nifty Fall for 5th Day on Crude Price Surge, West Asia Crisis

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, extended their losing streak for a fifth consecutive session, with rising crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighing heavily on investor sentiment.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex declined by 281.09 points (0.36%) to 77,728.16, while the Nifty fell 78.35 points (0.32%) to 24,287.65, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses.

Rising Brent crude oil prices, which climbed 1.11% to $89.50 per barrel, significantly contributed to the negative investor sentiment.

Persistent geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Iran conflict and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, kept investors cautious.

Major laggards on the Sensex included Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and ITC, while Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bharat Electronics saw gains.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) showed some buying activity, acquiring equities worth Rs 508.12 crore on Friday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 281.09 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 77,728.16.

During the day, it dropped 555.5 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 77,453.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 78.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 24,287.65, taking the losses to the fifth day.

Market Movers and Shakers

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharat Electronics were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.11 per cent to $89.50 per barrel.

Expert Analysis on Market Trends

"Indian equity markets ended marginally lower on Monday, extending last week's cautious tone as persistent uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the absence of meaningful progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz kept investors on the sidelines," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

Equity markets in South Korea were closed due to a holiday.

"Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on investor sentiment despite a recovery from intraday lows," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 508.12 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.