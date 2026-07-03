Nifty IT Rout: 9 Of 10 Stocks Below 200-DMA

The Nifty IT index has been one of the worst sectoral performers in calendar year 2026, losing nearly 29 per cent till date compared to the 8 per cent dip in the Nifty 50 index.

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As many as nine out of 10 stocks comprising the Nifty IT index are trading up to 27 per cent below their 200-day moving averages (DMAs), according to data.

The index settled at 29,965 -- down over 19 per cent from its 200-DMA.

Analysts use the 200-DMA to determine the long-term trend of a stock or index. Stocks or indices trading above it are considered directionally positive, while those trading below it are considered negative.

Among the Nifty IT stocks, LTM was trading 27.3 per cent below its 200-DMA, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 25.2 per cent), Infosys (down 23.1 per cent), Wipro (21.9 per cent) and HCL Technologies (20.9 per cent).

The silver lining in the information technology pack was Oracle Financial Services Software, which has rallied more than 43 per cent in 2026 and is trading 35 per cent higher compared to its 200-DMA, which stands at Rs 8,096.

Investors should keep a tab on the 25,700 level, which is a crucial support for the index, said Nandish Shah, deputy vice-president at HDFC Securities.

Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for research at Religare Broking, is also sceptical about a sustained recovery in the IT pack. Thursday's recovery, he said, is merely a technical pullback as most stocks were oversold.

"The overall trend is still negative and it can slip to 24,300 levels, down nearly 9 per cent from the current levels. TCS' Q1 FY27 results and guidance remain key. A positive surprise can take the index to 28,000 to 28,200, where some selling should emerge. Stay cautious," he said.

What Lies Ahead

With Accenture indicating that the impact of the West Asia war on growth will continue in the near term (implying a subdued first half of FY27), Nomura expects FY27 to be a subdued year for Indian IT firms.

'Multiples for the IT sector could rise once the confidence in artificial intelligence's long-term growth potential starts to emerge. Our top picks are Infosys and Cognizant, Coforge and eClerx,' said Nomura analysts in a recent note.

The Nifty IT index has been one of the worst sectoral performers in calendar year 2026, losing nearly 29 per cent till date compared to the 8 per cent dip in the Nifty 50 index.

Among stocks, LTM, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Wipro are down 30 per cent to 39 per cent calendar year-to-date despite Thursday's up move.

Analysts at Capital 360 One maintain an underweight stance on the IT sector, expecting the next couple of years to remain challenging as the industry navigates AI-led disruption.

They have downgraded TCS and Infosys from 'buy' to 'hold'. Within the mid- and small-cap space, they prefer Coforge and eClerx Services.

'New use case streams should emerge, though they should be insufficient to offset the deflationary impact in the near term,' said Pulkit Chawla, Arth Gandhi and Sanchit Jain of Capital 360 One in a recent note.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff