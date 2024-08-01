News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Nifty closes above 25K; Sensex gains 126 points

Nifty closes above 25K; Sensex gains 126 points

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock markets remained on a record-smashing course for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty settled at record-high levels after buying in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.21 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at a new lifetime high of 81,867.55.

In the intra-day session, it soared 388.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit an all-time intra-day high of 82,129.49.

 

The NSE Nifty rose 59.75 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 25,010.90.

Intraday, it scaled the record 25,000 level for the first time, rising 127.15 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 25,078.30.

From the Sensex stocks, Power Grid, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Maruti Suzuki India and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

In contrast, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were the laggards.

Brent crude -- the global oil benchmark -- rose 0.98 per cent to $81.63 per barrel in futures trade.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed in the negative territory, while Seoul ended in the green.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday and offloaded shares worth Rs 3,462.36 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Will Curvv Be An SUV Trend Setter?
Will Curvv Be An SUV Trend Setter?
'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'
'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'
I wanted to run away: Doctor on Wayanad post-mortems
I wanted to run away: Doctor on Wayanad post-mortems
RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds
RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds
Cobbler rejects Rs 10L, keeps slipper made by Rahul
Cobbler rejects Rs 10L, keeps slipper made by Rahul
Guv's notice to Sidda heats up Karnataka politics
Guv's notice to Sidda heats up Karnataka politics

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's

MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's

'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances