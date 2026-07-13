Nexon Geochem And Russia's Giredmet Forge Rare Earth Partnership

Hyderabad's Nexon Geochem has strategically partnered with Russia's Giredmet to establish integrated rare-earth processing and NdFeB magnet manufacturing facilities, significantly bolstering India's critical mineral independence and technological resilience.

IMAGE: Photograph: Polina Devitt/Reuters

Key Points Nexon Geochem and Russia's Giredmet have formed a strategic partnership for integrated rare-earth processing.

The collaboration aims to establish a full-cycle platform from rare earth oxides to finished magnet production in India.

An immediate objective is to set up a scalable NdFeB permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

This initiative addresses India's reliance on imports for critical rare earth inputs used in EVs, wind turbines, and defence.

The partnership includes joint R&D, technology transfer, and academic programmes to develop deep-processing technologies.

Nexon Geochem, a Hyderabad-based advanced materials company, on Monday said it has joined hands with Russia's Giredmet to use its technology and research expertise to build integrated rare-earth processing and downstream facilities.

Nexon Geochem has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Giredmet, the State Research and Design Institute of Rare Metal Industry under Russia's Rosatom State Corporation, to this effect, a company statement said.

"The company is poised to hit a benchmark production capability of 1200 MTPA by FY 2033," the company added.

Boosting India's Rare Earth Value Chain

Through this partnership, Nexon Geochem aims to bridge one of India's most critical gaps in the rare earth value chain by establishing an integrated, full-cycle platform spanning rare earth oxide inputs through to finished magnet production.

As an immediate objective, Nexon Geochem plans to establish a highly scalable sintered NdFeB (Neodymium Iron Boron) permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, positioning itself as one of the first integrated rare earth oxide-to-magnet platforms.

"Securing the critical mineral value chain is no longer just an economic goal, it is a necessity for global technological resilience. Bringing a fully integrated sintered NdFeB magnet manufacturing facility to life requires world-class technology transfer and collaborating with an institution that holds nearly a century of rare metal expertise is a massive milestone," Founder of Nexon Geochem Pvt Ltd Praveen Choudhary said.

Strategic Importance For Domestic Production

The development comes in the wake of India's push to build domestic rare-earth processing capability, instead of relying mainly on imports for critical inputs used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and defence systems.

The pact covers joint research and development of deep-processing technologies for rare and rare-earth metal raw materials. The partnership includes development and validation of analytical control methodologies, scaling of technologies from laboratory to pilot production and joint academic and educational programmes.

NdFeB permanent magnets are essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines, defence systems, robotics and advanced electronics, making them one of the most critical components driving the global energy and technology transition.

Export curbs by China during 2025-26 exposed the vulnerability of India's EV, defence electronics and industrial manufacturing supply. While India possesses the world's third-largest rare earth reserves estimated at nearly 7 million tonnes, it still lacks commercial-scale rare earth separation, refining and industrial magnet manufacturing.