New Venture Targets Gig Worker Welfare

The physical centres will operate on a monthly subscription model, where access would be limited to verified active gig workers and platform verification.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dibakar Roy/Pexels.com

Aditya Vuchi, entrepreneur-turned-investor and founder of investment platform VC Mint, is planning to launch a fresh venture aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the country's gig workforce.

The startup's name will be announced closer to launch.

Key Points Entrepreneur Aditya Vuchi is launching a startup to build subscription-based community hubs offering essential services for India's gig workforce.

The first pilot centre in Hyderabad will provide rest areas, clean washrooms, affordable meals, healthcare, EV charging and mobile services.

A survey of more than 2,700 gig workers identified clean restrooms and safe resting spaces as their biggest daily challenges.

The venture has allocated about $2 million for its first phase and plans dense city-wide expansion before entering new markets.

Unlike welfare initiatives, the startup aims to build a commercially sustainable business model capable of scaling across India.

Gig Worker Community Hubs

The startup, which is set to debut with its first centre in Hyderabad in the coming weeks, will build physical community hubs where gig workers can access clean restrooms, resting spaces, affordable food, EV charging, mobile charging and repair services, and primary healthcare facilities.

"We believe gig workers are a consumer class, not a welfare class. They earn respectable incomes and deserve services built for them, rather than charity" he told Business Standard.

Vuchi said the initiative follows a survey of over 2,700 gig workers conducted by VC Mint, which identified lack of access to clean restrooms and safe places to rest between jobs as the biggest pain points.

Nearly all respondents cited the absence of clean washrooms while women delivery workers also highlighted the lack of safe spaces during breaks as a key obstacle, he said.

Monthly Subscription Model

The physical centres will operate on a monthly subscription model, where access would be limited to verified active gig workers and platform verification.

While Vuchi declined to disclose subscription pricing, he said the services would be designed to remain affordable for workers earning around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 a month.

Besides Hyderabad, the company has not yet identified its next expansion market.

The upcoming venture has earmarked about $2 million in capital for the first phase, funded through VC Mint, the investment vehicle that has deployed over Rs 45 crore across 45 to 50 startups.

Going forward, the startup will also raise funds from venture capital investors.

Hyderabad Pilot Launch

When asked how will this be different from the rest rooms created by platforms and ecommerce players, Vuchi said: "All of the other big platforms which say we have rest stops, essentially what they're doing is repurposing either their parcel pickup centres, or putting up small little kiosks on one side of the street, and say that this is a rest stop, but that doesn't allow true downtime for these gig workers."

Rather than expanding rapidly across cities, Vuchi said the company plans to build dense clusters of centres within Hyderabad before entering other markets.

"We learned from previous ventures that density matters. We'd rather have multiple centres within a city so that a gig worker is never more than five to seven minutes away from one."

EV Charging for Gig Workers

Vuchi mentioned that the first facility is being developed as a pilot to test which services see the highest adoption before the model is scaled.

Besides cafeterias and rest areas, the centres will house doctors, EV charging infrastructure, mobile repair shops and spaces where workers can simply spend time without the pressure of making purchases.

The company is also in discussions with ecosystem partners, including EV mobility firm Yulu, for charging infrastructure.

Unlike several government and platform-led welfare initiatives, Vuchi said the business is intentionally being built as a commercially sustainable enterprise.

"Welfare programmes depend on someone else's goodwill. We think this has to be a financially viable business if it has to scale across India"

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff