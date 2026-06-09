MIT-WPU Researchers Create Innovative Noise-Reducing Industrial Enclosure

Researchers at MIT World Peace University in Pune have engineered a groundbreaking protective enclosure that dramatically cuts industrial noise levels by up to 20 dB(A) while boosting worker safety by containing hazardous sparks and dust from abrasive saw machines.

Key Points MIT-WPU Pune researchers developed a protective enclosure for industrial abrasive saw machines.

The technology reduces industrial noise by up to 20 dB(A) and contains sparks, dust, and debris.

It's a compact, machine-mounted solution designed to integrate with existing and new equipment.

The enclosure uses advanced hybrid acoustic materials for superior sound absorption and transmission loss.

A patent application has been filed, and the technology is currently in the prototype development stage.

Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) Pune have claimed to have developed a new protective enclosure that can reduce industrial noise levels significantly while simultaneously containing sparks, dust, and flying debris. The technology can reduce industrial noise levels by up to 20 dB(A), MIT-WPU said in a statement on Tuesday.

The researchers have come up with a compact, machine-mounted protective enclosure that can be integrated with both existing and new abrasive saw machines, it said. Unlike conventional abrasive saws that rely on partial guards offering limited protection, the newly developed enclosure surrounds the cutting region with a specially designed housing featuring transparent viewing windows and adjustable sliding panels, the institution said.

The system, developed by Dr Rohit Raghunath Ghadge, Dr Mahesh Vasantrao Kulkarni and their team, allows operators to safely monitor cutting operations while accommodating different workpiece sizes and maintaining machine accessibility.

Enhancing Worker Safety And Welfare

"Industrial workplaces are increasingly focusing on worker welfare and occupational health. Our objective was to develop a compact solution that addresses multiple workplace challenges simultaneously -- noise exposure, flying debris, dust generation, and operator safety --without requiring large acoustic cabins or major infrastructure changes," said Dr Kulkarni.

Abrasive saw machines are widely used across fabrication workshops, construction sites, manufacturing plants, automotive facilities, railway maintenance units, shipyards, and engineering industries. However, these machines routinely generate noise levels ranging from approximately 95 to 110 dB(A). Prolonged exposure to such noise can affect communication, concentration, worker comfort, and overall workplace safety.

"The inspiration for this invention came from observing abrasive cutting operations during workshop and construction-related activities on campus. The noise generated by these machines was noticeable even at considerable distances, highlighting the need for a practical solution that could improve workplace conditions without affecting machine accessibility or productivity," said Dr Ghadge.

Advanced Acoustic Material Technology

To enhance the enclosure's acoustic performance, the research team evaluated advanced hybrid acoustic materials comprising E-glass fibre, basalt fibre, and perforated aluminium layers, the statement said. Laboratory testing demonstrated sound absorption coefficients as high as 0.98 and sound transmission loss values of up to 30 dB(A) within frequency ranges commonly associated with industrial machinery noise, it added.

A patent application has been filed and published, and the technology is currently in the prototype development stage, the statement said.