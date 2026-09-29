How Young Professionals And Women Are Reshaping India's Investment Landscape

India's wealth ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a new generation of digitally native young professionals, women wealth creators, and entrepreneurs from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure for unprecedented financial inclusion and long-term investing.

Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points A new generation of investors, including young professionals, women, and digital consumers from smaller cities, is transforming India's wealth ecosystem.

Data shows a significant increase in NSE-registered investors under 30 and women investors in B30 cities, indicating evolving demographics.

A cultural shift towards disciplined investing is evident, with SIPs now comprising 35% of individual mutual fund AUM.

Digital Public Infrastructure like Aadhaar, UPI, and Account Aggregator are crucial in reducing entry barriers and democratizing financial access.

The EY report projects over 100 million new Indian investors could enter long-term investing by 2035, driven by these trends.

Driven by young professionals, women wealth creators, entrepreneurs, ESOP beneficiaries, and digitally active consumers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, a new generation of investors is transforming India's wealth ecosystem, a report said on Tuesday.

"This is already visible in the data," said EY India's report 'Wealth Inclusion in India: Expanding Investor Participation Beyond Metro India'.

The share of NSE-registered investors under 30 years old increased to 38 per cent in June 2026 from 23 per cent in FY19.

In B30 cities, women investors accounted for 25 per cent of investors in FY24, up from 20 per cent in FY19, it added.

Key Trends In Investor Demographics

"These investors have different expectations. They are more digitally native, more self-directed and more comfortable engaging through technology," the report said.

At the same time, they continue to seek trust, validation and guidance when making significant financial decisions.

Evolving Investor Behaviour And Preferences

A cultural shift toward disciplined investing is also underway,' it said, and added SIPs now account for 35 per cent of total individual mutual fund AUM, up from 19 per cent in FY19, reflecting the increasing salience of sustained, recurring and goal-oriented investing behaviour.

Entry barriers are also reducing, with micro-SIPs of approximately USD 2.613 helping bring first-time, underserved and rural investors into the investment fold.

Distribution expansion is reinforcing this shift, with tie-ups across more than 250,000 rural touchpoints and rising digital platform adoption helping bridge trust and access gaps," the EY report said.

Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure For Growth

It also said that the first phase of India's financial transformation focused on access and the next must focus on outcomes.

Noting that Digital Public Infrastructure has already transformed the economics of financial inclusion, it said Aadhaar has simplified identity verification, UPI has democratized payments and Account Aggregator has laid the foundation for secure data sharing.

Future Outlook For India's Wealth Creation

Commenting on the report, Pratik Shah, National Financial Services Leader, EY India said India's first financial revolution was about connecting citizens to the financial system. The next one will be about connecting households to wealth creation.

While the country has made remarkable progress in expanding access through digital public infrastructure, the ambition now is helping millions of Indians participate confidently in long-term investing. The next wave of growth will come from smaller cities, women investors, young professionals and emerging affluent households, many of whom need guidance as much as they need access," he said.

Vishal Madia, Partner, Wealth and Asset Management, EY India said by combining DPI, consented data sharing, AI-driven intelligence and scalable advice, India can create a Wealth Stack that democratizes investing, strengthens financial capability and enables millions of households to participate meaningfully in long-term wealth creation."

According to the report, more than 100 million Indians could enter long-term investing by 2035, driven by rising participation from smaller cities, young investors, women and digitally connected households.