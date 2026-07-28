Netweb Technologies Records Stellar Q1 Growth Driven By AI Systems

Discover how Netweb Technologies achieved a remarkable twofold jump in net profit and revenue in Q1 2026, primarily propelled by its booming AI Systems segment and India's strategic focus on indigenous AI infrastructure.
High-performance computing server maker Netweb Technologies has posted a more than twofold jump in net profit to Rs 85.32 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by AI segment business, the company said on Tuesday. The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.4 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's revenue from operations increased more than twofold to Rs 819.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 301.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
Key Points
- Netweb Technologies' Q1 net profit surged over twofold to Rs 85.32 crore, driven by its AI segment.
- Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 819.6 crore in the June 2026 quarter.
- The AI Systems segment was the primary growth driver, contributing 62.29% of revenue with 484.2% year-on-year growth.
- The company's order book stood strong at Rs 2,507 crore as of June 30, 2026.
- India's focus on indigenous AI infrastructure and sovereign AI compute is creating a multi-year demand pipeline for high-end computing systems.