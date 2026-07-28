Netweb Technologies Records Stellar Q1 Growth Driven By AI Systems

Discover how Netweb Technologies achieved a remarkable twofold jump in net profit and revenue in Q1 2026, primarily propelled by its booming AI Systems segment and India's strategic focus on indigenous AI infrastructure.

Key Points Netweb Technologies' Q1 net profit surged over twofold to Rs 85.32 crore, driven by its AI segment.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 819.6 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

The AI Systems segment was the primary growth driver, contributing 62.29% of revenue with 484.2% year-on-year growth.

The company's order book stood strong at Rs 2,507 crore as of June 30, 2026.

India's focus on indigenous AI infrastructure and sovereign AI compute is creating a multi-year demand pipeline for high-end computing systems.

High-performance computing server maker Netweb Technologies has posted a more than twofold jump in net profit to Rs 85.32 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by AI segment business, the company said on Tuesday. The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.4 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's revenue from operations increased more than twofold to Rs 819.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 301.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Strong Financial Performance And Growth Drivers

Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said that the company delivered a record quarter, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations and profits which reflects sustained demand momentum coupled with disciplined execution across our business. "Our AI Systems segment continues to be the key growth driver, contributing Rs 5,105.70 million, being 62.29 per cent of revenue from operations, growing 484.2 per cent YoY, while HPC and Private Cloud maintained robust traction at Rs 1,252.94 million and Rs 1,353.46 million respectively, reinforcing the breadth and resilience of our three growth pillars," Lodha said. Netweb order book stood at Rs 2,507 crore as of June 30, 2026.

India's Strategic Push For Indigenous AI Compute

"The world, and India in particular, is witnessing an unprecedented AI infrastructure build-out, anchored by the IndiaAI Mission's GPU compute, indigenous sovereign foundation models, and world-scale demand from Neocloud providers and CSPs," Lodha said. He said Sovereign AI compute is no longer aspirational but it is a strategic national imperative, creating a deep, multi-year demand pipeline for high-end computing systems designed and manufactured within the country. "As NSM (National Supercomputing Mission) 2.0 shifts to a 'build and design in India' approach and HPC adoption broadens to enterprises, indigenous design and domestic manufacturing are emerging as decisive qualification criteria," Lodha said.