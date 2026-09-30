NetApp Boosts AI Infrastructure With Novus, Strengthens Cloud Integrations

NetApp revolutionises AI infrastructure with its new Novus storage architecture, alongside significant advancements in data management, multi-cloud operations, and strategic partnerships with Nutanix and SAP, ensuring efficient and secure AI workload deployment.

Key Points NetApp launched Novus, a zettabyte-scale file system for AI factories, designed to prevent GPU bottlenecks and deliver over 100 TB/s performance.

The AI Data Engine (AIDE) is expanded to help enterprises discover, govern, and operationalise data for AI applications across NFS, SMB, and S3 repositories.

NetApp enhanced ransomware protection through integration with Commvault, offering faster threat detection and clean recovery for AI workloads.

New autonomous operations and management capabilities provide consistent control across hybrid multi-cloud environments, including NetApp Keystone Sovereign.

Strategic partnerships with Nutanix and SAP are deepened to integrate NetApp ONTAP and file/block storage into their respective cloud infrastructures.

Data infrastructure company NetApp has unveiled Novus, a new storage architecture designed for large-scale AI factories and GPU infrastructure, and announced a series of capabilities spanning agentic artificial intelligence, hybrid multi-cloud operations and SAP cloud infrastructure.

NetApp Novus: Powering AI Factories

NetApp said Novus is designed to support a zettabyte-scale file system and deliver more than 100 terabytes per second of scale-out performance, with the aim to keep a large number of GPUs (graphics processing units) continuously supplied with data and improving the efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments.

The company said traditional storage architectures can become a bottleneck as neoclouds and GPU-as-a-Service providers scale their AI factories, potentially reducing GPU utilisation when storage systems cannot deliver data at the required speed.

"AI factories struggle and GPU economics collapse when data can't keep up," Syam Nair, Chief Product Officer at NetApp, said at Insight 2026.

NetApp said the architecture is designed to allow operators to scale metadata, bandwidth and capacity independently, supporting billions of files and large AI datasets without creating separate storage silos.

Advancing AI Data Engine And Ransomware Protection

The company also announced an expansion of its AI Data Engine (AIDE), which is designed to help enterprises discover, understand, govern and operationalise data in place for analytics, assistants and AI agents.

The capabilities cover NFS, SMB and S3 repositories and are designed to help organisations discover, understand, govern and prepare data for AI applications without having to create additional copies.

It is intended to reduce data movement, latency, cost and compliance risks as AI agents increasingly access and act on enterprise data.

NetApp is also expanding its integration with Commvault to connect ransomware detection and data protection capabilities with recovery workflows. The joint solution is designed to support faster threat detection, isolated cleanroom validation and clean recovery of data used by AI workloads.

These initiatives would help enterprises to accelerate their adoption of agentic AI with secure, in-place, zero-copy data activation and simplify management across on-premises and cloud environments.

The San Jose-based company also said the integration can enable customers to recover trusted data in minutes rather than days or weeks, while reducing the risk of reinfection during recovery.

Autonomous Multi-Cloud Management Solutions

In the hybrid multi-cloud segment, NetApp announced new autonomous operations and management capabilities designed to provide consistent control across data centres, public clouds, sovereign environments and emerging AI infrastructure.

Its offerings include NetApp Keystone Sovereign, which provides additional regional controls for eligible European Economic Area customers, and expanded NetApp Console capabilities for autonomous operations, fleet management and AI-assisted storage management.

The company said the Console's AI ChatOps interface will allow administrators to use conversational commands for storage operations, provisioning, reporting, predictive analytics and automated remediation, while maintaining policy and governance guardrails.

Deepening Strategic Cloud Partnerships

NetApp also announced a partnership expansion with Nutanix, under which the companies plan to integrate NetApp ONTAP with Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure for virtualised workloads. The capability is expected to become generally available this autumn.

Separately, NetApp said it intends to deepen its long-standing partnership with SAP by exploring greater cloud-native integration of NetApp capabilities into SAP Cloud Infrastructure, SAP's infrastructure-as-a-service platform.

The companies plan to explore ways to integrate NetApp file and block storage capabilities into SAP Cloud Infrastructure, supporting performance, availability, security and data protection requirements for SAP and other enterprise workloads.

"By bringing together SAP Cloud Infrastructure with the NetApp Platform, we can empower customers to build an intelligent data infrastructure that delivers the agility, resilience, performance and security required to take on the most demanding tasks and complex problems across the most demanding environments," Alvaro Celis, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial, Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp said.

NetApp and SAP also plan joint go-to-market initiatives focused on helping customers migrate, modernise and operate SAP and non-SAP workloads on SAP Cloud Infrastructure.

The companies will further evaluate the use of NetApp Object storage within SAP Cloud Infrastructure, including a planned technical validation.