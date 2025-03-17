HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Net direct tax kitty rises 13% to Rs 21.26 lakh crore till Mar 16

Net direct tax kitty rises 13% to Rs 21.26 lakh crore till Mar 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 20:28 IST

x

Net direct tax collection grew 13.13 per cent to over Rs 21.26 lakh crore so far this fiscal aided by by higher advance tax mop up, government data showed on Monday.

Tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

During the year, the government collected Rs 10.44 lakh crore from four instalments of advance tax as against Rs 9.11 lakh crore in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 14.62 per cent.

The last instalment of the advance tax payment was due on March 15, 2025, for the current financial year.

 

Advance tax collection under the corporate tax category rose by 12.54 per cent to Rs 7.57 lakh crore while non-corporates witnessed a growth rate of 20.47 per cent to Rs 2.87 lakh crore during the financial year.

An individual whose estimated tax liability is likely to be over Rs 10,000 (after considering tax deducted and collected at source — TDS and TCS) is required to pay advance tax that year, as per Section 208 of the Income-Tax Act. This includes salaried taxpayers.

Advance tax is to be paid before the end of the financial year on the income that one would have earned that year.

Advance tax is paid in four instalments — June 15, September 15, December 15, and March 15 of the financial year.

As per the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, grew 17 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 11.01 lakh crore.

However, net corporate tax collection rose in single digits at 7 per cent to Rs 9.69 lakh crore between April 1, 2024, and March 16, 2025.

Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) surged nearly 56 per cent to Rs 53,095 crore so far this fiscal.

Refunds worth more than Rs 4.60 lakh crore were issued during the period as against Rs 3.47 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Gross direct tax mop up till March 16 grew 16.15 per cent to more than Rs 25.86 lakh crore.

In the revised estimates (RE) for the current fiscal, the government has pegged income tax collections at Rs 12.57 lakh crore, up from the budget estimate of Rs 11.87 lakh crore.

The collection from STT is pegged at Rs 55,000 crore in this fiscal in RE, higher than the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 37,000 crore.

The corporate tax collection target was revised lower at Rs 9.80 lakh crore, down from the budget target of Rs 10.20 lakh crore.

In total, the RE pegs direct tax collections at Rs 22.37 lakh crore, higher from Rs 22.07 lakh crore in BE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Govt Is In No Hurry On Digital Competition Bill
Why Govt Is In No Hurry On Digital Competition Bill
'Trump uncertainty will not affect India investment'
'Trump uncertainty will not affect India investment'
Gold Hits Rs 90K, Jewellery Demand Takes A Hit
Gold Hits Rs 90K, Jewellery Demand Takes A Hit
HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case
HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case
e2W Boom Ignites Price War
e2W Boom Ignites Price War

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

webstory image 3

Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father1:29

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:27

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

US spy chief reveals her personal connection with Lord Krishna1:06

US spy chief reveals her personal connection with Lord...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD