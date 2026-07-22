Nestle India reports 48.26% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 958.68 crore

FMCG major Nestle India has announced a robust 48.26 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 958.68 crore for the June quarter of FY27, primarily fuelled by strong volume growth and sustained consumer trust in its diverse product portfolio.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Nestle India's consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY27 surged by 48.26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 958.68 crore.

Revenue from Sale of Products increased by 25.4 per cent, reaching Rs 6,363.27 crore in the June quarter.

Domestic sales climbed 25 per cent to Rs 6,073.05 crore, while export revenue saw a 35.64 per cent rise to Rs 290.22 crore.

All four product groups achieved strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across all sales channels.

The company increased advertising spends by over 40 per cent and maintained an EBITDA margin of 24.2 per cent, reflecting continued investment in brands and operational efficiency.

FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday reported a 48.26 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 958.68 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, supported by strong volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 646.59 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Strong Revenue Performance

Nestle India's revenue from Sale of Products was up 25.4 per cent at Rs 6,363.27 crore in the June quarter of FY27. This was at Rs 5,073.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"We delivered a strong quarter with sales growth of 25.4 per cent led by volume growth. Sales stood at Rs 6,363.3 crore, powered by continued consumer trust in our brands and a strong focus on execution. Exports delivered 35.6 per cent growth, despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds," Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said.

Nestle India's total income in the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 6,400.65 crore, up 25.5 per cent as against Rs 5,100.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Operational Efficiency and Market Growth

The company's total expenses in the quarter under review were 20.71 per cent higher at Rs 5,070.03 crore.

Its domestic sales climbed 25 per cent to Rs 6,073.05 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was at Rs 4,860.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Nestle India's export revenue climbed 35.64 per cent to Rs 290.22 crore.

"All four product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across channels," said Nestle India's earnings statement.

During the quarter, Nestle India further accelerated operational cost savings and continued to step up investments behind our brands, with advertising spends increasing by over 40 per cent, with an EBITDA margin of 24.2 per cent, Tiwary said.