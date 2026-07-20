How UPI Is Expanding Its Global Footprint And Securing Digital Payments

Discover how India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has achieved remarkable user growth, expanded its international presence, and implemented advanced security measures to safeguard digital transactions.
Around 55.49 crore UPI users were onboarded on the payments platform until June 2026, Parliament was informed on Monday. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a payment system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), authorised under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. UPI transactions stood at 24,162 crore in volume and Rs 314 lakh crore in value in FY 2025-26, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
Key Points
- UPI has onboarded 55.49 crore users by June 2026, demonstrating significant adoption and growth in digital payments.
- Transactions reached 24,162 crore in volume and Rs 314 lakh crore in value in FY 2025-26, highlighting UPI's economic impact.
- NPCI International is actively expanding UPI and RuPay to global markets, enabling seamless cross-border payments for Indian tourists and diaspora.
- Robust security measures, including risk-based transaction limits and comprehensive security frameworks, are implemented to protect UPI transactions.
- UPI facilitates Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions, currently live in multiple countries like Nepal, Greece, and Singapore.
Expanding UPI's Global Footprint
NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NPCI, incorporated in April 2020 with the objective of partnering with foreign entities to take various NPCI payment platforms, such as UPI and the RuPay card scheme, to international markets, he said. This enables Indian tourists and the Indian diaspora to make seamless cross-border payments while assisting partner countries and entities in building their payment infrastructure, such as UPI-like real-time payment systems or RuPay-like domestic card schemes, he said.