NCLT issues notices in Subhash Chandra insolvency, bars property disposal

The National Company Law Tribunal has issued a significant directive to Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, barring him from disposing of his properties amidst an ongoing personal insolvency case, following a contentious split verdict on a repayment plan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A special five-member NCLT bench has issued notices to all parties in Subhash Chandra's personal insolvency case.

The NCLT has directed Subhash Chandra not to alienate his properties, either directly or indirectly.

The directive follows a split verdict on a repayment plan that proposed creditors recover Rs 6.25 crore against claims of Rs 22,006 crore.

The NCLT bench will hear all parties, including dissenting creditors, to understand the scope of the matter.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has also taken up the matter, listing it for further hearing.

A five-member special National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench, constituted to hear the personal insolvency case of Subhash Chandra, on Tuesday issued notices to all the parties and directed the Essel Group chairman not to alienate his properties, either directly or indirectly.

Background to the Insolvency Case

Last week, the NCLT had approved a repayment plan under which creditors were set to recover about Rs 6.25 crore from Chandra's personal estate against claims of roughly Rs 22,006 crore.

Chandra clarified that the Rs 22,006 crore figure had been widely misunderstood, as it represented claims arising from personal guarantees he had provided for loans taken by companies associated with the Essel Group, rather than money he had personally borrowed.

NCLT's Directive and Further Proceedings

The five-member bench, led by President Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, stated that since there was no majority view among the members, including the third member, there was no final order and the verdict could not be given effect to.

"Let notice be issued to all the parties," the NCLT said.

"The bench further directed, "We also direct that the guarantor shall not alienate the properties, either directly or indirectly. Respectful submissions."

Justice Grewal explained that the bench was issuing the notice to understand the scope of the matter and would hear all parties, including the dissenting creditors of Subhash Chandra.

"You can address your concerns, whatever they are.

"Then we will, around the next date, take up whatever questions have come up," he added.

Appellate Tribunal Intervention

Earlier, the matter had been referred to a third member after a two-member division bench of Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj (Member, Judicial) and Reena Sinha Puri (Member, Technical) gave a split verdict on the repayment plan.

The third member's order to recover about Rs 6.25 crore from Chandra's personal estate against claims of roughly Rs 22,006 crore was subsequently challenged by PSU banks, which are dissenting creditors, before the appellate tribunal, NCLAT.

Immediately after the NCLT hearing concluded on Tuesday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) took up the matter, filed by the dissenting creditors.

The NCLAT has now directed that the matter be listed on Wednesday, following a request from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank and Union Bank, among others.