NBFCs show strong Q4, but near-term outlook remains cautious

Despite reporting strong Q4FY26 results with improved asset quality and earnings, non-banking financial companies face a cautious near-term outlook due to geopolitical tensions, monsoon risks, and specific portfolio concerns.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points NBFCs recorded broadly encouraging Q4FY26 results, showing improved asset quality and earnings upgrades, with analysts expecting steady growth for FY27.

Concerns persist regarding rural-linked portfolios, small-ticket Loan Against Property (LAP), and microfinance exposures in West Bengal and Gujarat.

The RBI's final norms for 'upper layer' (UL) NBFCs simplify classification to a Rs 1 trillion-plus asset threshold and relax connected counterparty limits for NBFC-UL Infrastructure Finance Companies (IFCs).

Credit offtake improved significantly in March 2026, driven by personal loans, particularly vehicle financing, and a surge in gold loans.

Near-term risks include geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the possibility of a poor monsoon, which could impact rural and semi-urban credit demand.

The results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) were broadly encouraging for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with improvement in asset quality and earnings upgrades.

Analysts expect steady growth for FY27 but there are some concerns about rural-linked portfolios, small-ticket LAP (loan against property), and microfinance exposures in West Bengal and Gujarat.

RBI's Regulatory Framework for NBFCs

The final norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for "upper layer" (UL) classification of NBFCs align with the draft, simplifying UL categorisation to Rs 1 trillion-plus asset threshold, and including government-owned NBFC/infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) under UL.

The RBI has relaxed connected counterparty limits for NBFC-UL IFCs to 45 per cent of Tier-1 capital from the current 35 per cent.

Large IFCs and middle-layer power financiers may move to UL with a tighter cap versus the existing 50 per cent cap.

Existing breaches above 45 per cent can run till maturity. Most large group exposures are within the 45 per cent limit (REC is at 15 per cent, and PFC at 24 per cent).

Credit Growth and Sectoral Performance

Credit offtake improved in March 2026. Non-food bank credit growth was at 15.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was 11 per cent in March 2025.

While comparison is difficult due to changes in the fortnightly reporting framework, growth seems broad-based.

There's traction in personal loans, particularly vehicle financing.

Growth in gold loans surged 123.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

This was partly due to the reclassification of 20 per cent of agri-gold loans into the retail segment. Increase in gold prices has also inflated the value of gold-backed loans.

Tensions in West Asia continue to pose risks for export-oriented MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).

The government has approved Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0. MSME credit continued to grow faster than lending to large industries.

Bank lending to NBFCs was up, with outstanding credit reaching Rs 20.65 trillion by March end, accounting for 9.7 per cent of bank credit.

The momentum reflects NBFCs' shift to bank funding.

Asset Quality and Profitability Trends

Asset quality improved at most large NBFCs and assets under management (AUM) grew at high teens or better.

Net interest margin (NIM) expansion was driven by lower cost of finance. Among majors, Sundaram Finance (SUF), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS), HDB Financial Services, and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFC) posted sharp gross non-performing asset (GNPA) declines quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q).

Bajaj Finance (BAF), MMFS, and CIFC have all built management overlays aggregated to a combined Rs 560 crore to protect against West Asia tensions and poor monsoon risks.

SUF has the best credit costs of 60 basis points (bps) and expanding NIMs, and a totally secured book, albeit it has taken a hit due to a loss at Royal Sundaram General Insurance and AUM drawdown at Sundaram AMC.

Diversified financiers like BAF, HDB, and Poonawalla grew faster at around 23 per cent Y-o-Y (5.3 per cent Q-o-Q), while vehicle financiers such as CIFC, Shriram Finance (SHFL), MMFS, and SUF grew at around 16 per cent Y-o-Y (4.5 per cent Q-o-Q).

Cost of funds (CoF) declined Y-o-Y across the board, ranging from 32 bps (Poonawalla) to 187 bps (BAF), driving NIM expansions. Managements across companies cautioned further CoF benefit is limited since bond yields are hardening.

Outlook and Key Risks

West Asia geopolitical tensions and poor monsoon remain near-term risks, especially to rural and semi-urban credit demand.

The Q4FY26 was a seasonally strong quarter, producing broad GNPA improvement.

Credit costs also moderated Q-o-Q at most companies.

Credit costs in BAF declined to 165 bps from 191 bps in Q3FY26, while at CIFC it fell to 150 bps from 170 bps, and at HDB, it dropped to 235 bps from 250 bps.

MMFS saw an upswing to 150 bps from 130 bps.

Despite this, some large companies built precautionary overlays to cushion possible stress.

Personal loan growth saw vehicle loans as the primary driver, while credit card lending slowed.

Mortgage growth was steady at 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Vehicle loans grew by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y compared to 8.6 per cent a year ago, supported by the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut and consumer sentiment.

Credit card outstanding grew 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to 10.6 per cent in March 2025.

Auto financiers did well. CIFC saw NIM expansion, AUM growth of over 20 per cent, and improved asset quality. SHFL saw profit growth at 41 per cent Y-o-Y (Rs 3,014 crore).

MMFS posted net profit growth of 55 per cent Y-o-Y (Rs 873 crore).

NIMs expanded, with SHFL at 8.61 per cent (up 36 bps Y-o-Y), Chola at 8.4 per cent (up 40 bps Y-o-Y), and MMFS at 7.5 per cent (up 100 bps Y-o-Y).

Given the US-Iran war through Q1FY27, the possibility of another flare up, and poor monsoon advisories, near-term caution would be prudent.

Diversified financiers with cross-segment exposure may do better than focused lenders.