As Non-Banking Financial Companies navigate a landscape of surging bank credit, potential RBI rate hikes, and rural economic pressures, diversified players are strategically positioned to outperform amidst these evolving macro challenges.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Bank credit to NBFCs surged 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22.5 trillion in H1 FY27, driven by a shift from bond-market borrowing to cheaper bank loans.

NBFCs face three main challenges: potential RBI policy rate hikes increasing finance costs, draft insurance regulator recommendations impacting fee income, and erratic monsoons affecting rural credit portfolios.

Despite challenges, NBFCs saw sustained growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) and Profit After Tax (PAT), with diversified players and gold financiers outperforming.

Diversified NBFCs with limited rural exposure, strong provision cover, lower reliance on insurance commissions, and high credit ratings are best positioned to navigate macro challenges.

Gold financiers experienced strong AUM growth but also saw a rise in Gross Stage 3 (GS3) and Gross Stage 2 (GS2) bad loans, indicating a need for caution.

Bank credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) surged 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 22.5 trillion in the first half of FY27, expanding by Rs 6.6 trillion since September 2025.

This amount is about 10 per cent of gross bank credit. Aggregated across the previous three years, banks extended Rs 4.4 trillion to NBFCs.

The growth is supported by shifts in NBFC funding preference, as bond-market borrowing is more expensive than bank loans.

Over the past decade, credit to NBFCs has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8 per cent — much higher than the 12 per cent growth in bank credit.

NBFCs account for nearly one-third of bank credit to the services sector.

One implication of the trend is that NBFC intermediation in the economy has grown in both quantum and breadth.

A November 2023 regulatory increase in risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs had triggered moderation but the measure was rolled back in February 2025.

NBFCs increased borrowings and front-loaded them in anticipation of festival-season demand for vehicles, consumer durables and gold loans.

While a low-base effect is likely through November 2026–February 2027, absolute bank credit to NBFCs will remain high even after adjusting for this.

Key Concerns for NBFCs

Investors should also monitor funding concentration. There are three areas of concern.

First is the likelihood of further policy rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India given inflationary trends.

That will raise the cost of finance and various NBFCs will be impacted differently depending on the fixed-to-floating mix in their respective assets under management (AUM).

Management commentary by several companies indicates that the cost of finance will rise by 10–20 basis points (bps) in the second half of FY27.

Consequently, net interest margins (NIMs) will likely decline by a commensurate 10–25 bps by the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY27 compared with Q2.

Affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) are better insulated against rate hikes due to their largely floating-rate books and sound liability management.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) saw margin pressure in Q2 due to higher fixed-rate books.

The second concern is the insurance regulator's draft recommendations on commission fees.

While these are still in the draft stage and there is hope they will be reviewed, the industry faces a drop in fee income if they are implemented without substantial changes.

Companies are working out mitigation strategies.

The third concern is the impact of an erratic monsoon on rural credit. While stress is geographically concentrated in regions with deficit rainfall, this accounts for a considerable part of the hinterland.

Food inflation is a concern, and tractor portfolios will be affected.

NBFCs with rural exposure are turning cautious, and those exposed to drought-affected areas are adjusting strategies.

Rural-focused NBFCs, such as L&T Finance and Shriram Finance, have highlighted concerns over drought.

Shriram revised its growth guidance down from 18 per cent to 15–17 per cent. However, others have maintained their guidance while becoming more conservative about lending, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Shriram Finance, MMFS, Aptus and India Shelter have seen credit costs rise.

Performance and Outlook

Despite these caveats and concerns, NBFCs saw sustained growth in AUM and profit after tax (PAT). Y-o-Y PAT growth for a broader sample of companies in Q2 FY27 stood above 35 per cent, while AUM growth was in the mid-20s.

Diversified players and gold financiers were the outperformers.

Diversified financiers grew AUM by 27 per cent, while gold financiers expanded theirs by 47 per cent.

AHFCs and vehicle financiers grew at a slower pace of 19–20 per cent.

Margin performance was mixed. Shriram and L&T Finance stood out with clear NIM improvement despite their rural exposure.

Shriram benefited from a recent ratings upgrade and L&T Finance enjoyed better yields.

Most AHFCs held onto their margins. Gold financiers saw margins improve as gold loan yields rose despite competition from new entrants in the segment.

Asset quality movements went in different directions.

Credit costs rose for rural-focused NBFCs and gold financiers, while remaining stable in most other segments.

Across the space, GS3 (Gross Stage 3; loans overdue for over 90 days) rose 19 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and GS2 (Gross Stage 2; loans overdue for 31–90 days) was up 125 bps, mainly due to gold financiers.

Excluding gold finance, GS3 was up only 2 bps Q-o-Q.

Credit costs across the space rose by around 18 bps Q-o-Q (8 bps excluding gold).

Hence, outperformance will come from NBFCs with limited rural exposure, strong provision cover and lower reliance on insurance commissions.

High credit ratings will also help protect margins as rate hikes kick in. Large diversified players like Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital could emerge as gainers due to their scale.

Meanwhile, in gold financing, strong growth must be weighed against rising bad loans.