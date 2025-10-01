Navi Mumbai International Airport to be inaugurated on Oct 8

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated on October 8, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

Photograph: Courtesy, NMIAL

The airport, which received the aerodrome licence from aviation safety regulator DGCA on Tuesday, is being developed in multiple phases.

The project is being implemented by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake and the remaining 26 per cent is with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.

"Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life," Adani said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts.

"When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude," Adani said in the post.

He also shared a video clip of his visit to the airport location and his interaction with people there.

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and its airport code is 'NMI'.

The project is being developed in five phases.

Once fully completed, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 MMT of cargo each year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in Asia.

Currently, there are 162 operational airports in the country, according to latest information from the civil aviation ministry.