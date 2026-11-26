Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India have soared to a record high, pushing its market valuation to an impressive Rs 5.88 lakh crore and solidifying its position as a major player in the Indian equities market.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shares hit a record high of Rs 2,400 on Thursday, marking a 3.55 per cent rally.

The exchange's market valuation reached Rs 588,332.25 crore (approximately $63.55 billion), securing its position as the ninth-largest in domestic market capitalisation.

Since its market debut on September 24, NSE's stock has surged 32 per cent, and over 34 per cent compared to its issue price of Rs 1,785.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering (IPO) of NSE was subscribed nearly six times.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India hit their record high on Thursday, with its market valuation reaching Rs 5.88 lakh crore.

The exchange's stock rallied 3.55 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,400 on the BSE.

Market Performance and Valuation

In two days, the stock has surged nearly 9 per cent.

NSE's market valuation stood at Rs 588,332.25 crore (about $63.55 billion).

The exchange is at the ninth place in the domestic market capitalisation (mcap) ranking.

Post-Debut Growth

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its trading debut on the BSE on September 24.

Since its market debut in September, the stock has jumped 32 per cent.

Compared to the issue price of Rs 1,785, the stock has surged over 34 per cent.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE received nearly 6 times subscription.

NSE's Origins

NSE, incorporated in 1992, was recognised as a stock exchange by Sebi in April 1993.

It commenced operations in 1994 with the launch of the wholesale debt market, followed shortly after by the launch of the cash market segment.