NSE Shares Climb on Debut, Market Cap Reaches Rs 4.53 Lakh Crore

The National Stock Exchange of India made a strong trading debut, with its shares climbing nearly 1 per cent and achieving a market valuation of Rs 4.53 lakh crore, marking a significant milestone after years of regulatory delays.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares debuted nearly 1 per cent higher than their issue price of Rs 1,785.

The exchange's market valuation reached Rs 4,53,123 crore on its trading debut.

NSE's Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering (IPO) was India's second-largest, receiving nearly 6 times subscription.

The IPO surpassed LIC's 2022 offering and was second only to Hyundai Motor India's 2024 IPO.

The public issue marks a significant milestone after nearly a decade of stalled listing plans due to regulatory hurdles.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) climbed nearly 1 per cent on their trading debut on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 1,785.

The exchange started trading at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

Further in the trade, shares of the exchange climbed 3.36 per cent to Rs 1,845.

Market Valuation and IPO Performance

NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,53,123 crore.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

Historical Context of the IPO

The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022.

The public issue marked a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

The mega IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size.

The IPO had an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The exchange had fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO.