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Nandita Sinha takes over as Instamart CEO after Amitesh Kumar Jha's exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik July 28, 2026 16:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Nandita Sinha, former Myntra CEO, is set to take the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy's quick commerce platform Instamart, following the resignation of Amitesh Kumar Jha.

A Swiggy delivery person on a motorcycle navigates flooded streets

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dibakar Roy/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Amitesh Kumar Jha has resigned from his position as CEO of Swiggy-owned Instamart.
  • Nandita Sinha, previously CEO of Myntra, has been appointed as the new CEO of Instamart.
  • Sinha's appointment is effective from August 3, 2026.
  • Jha cited a desire to pursue opportunities outside the organisation as his reason for resignation.
 

Amitesh Kumar Jha, CEO of Swiggy-owned quick commerce platform Instamart, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Leadership Transition at Instamart

Nandita Sinha has been appointed as CEO - Instamart with effect from August 3, 2026, Swiggy informed in the filing. Nandita joins from Myntra, where she served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I hereby tender my resignation from the position of CEO-Instamart, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation," Jha stated in his resignation letter addressed to Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director & Group CEO, Swiggy.

Speaking about her new role, Sinha said: "Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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InstamartNandita SinhaKumar JhaSwiggyMyntra

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