Nandan Nilekani calls for population-scale tokenisation infrastructure in India

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani asserts that India must prioritise building robust, population-scale tokenisation infrastructure to facilitate billions of transactions and ensure interoperability and liquidity across diverse asset classes for the future of the Finternet.

MAGE: Former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani addresses a session titled “From Payments to Intelligence: The Agentic Economy Built on India Stack” at the Global Fintech Festival 2026 at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, in Mumbai, September 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nandan Nilekani advocates for India to build population-scale tokenisation infrastructure to handle billions of transactions, moving beyond mere token issuance.

For tokenisation to succeed across diverse asset classes, the ecosystem requires interoperability, liquidity, and the capacity for very high transaction volumes.

Nilekani highlighted three key use cases for tokenisation: cattle for credit access, portable tokenised warehouse receipts, and a marketplace for asset securitisation.

He suggests that such infrastructure should utilise public chains over private ones to foster a large market with sufficient liquidity and interoperability.

AI agents are seen as crucial for creating demand for tokenised assets and levelling the playing field for small businesses in financial markets, promoting inclusion.

Rather than focus merely on issuing tokens, India needs to build tokenisation infrastructure that can operate at population scale and handle billions of transactions, according to Infosys Chairman and cofounder Nandan Nilekani, who is also the architect of Aadhaar.

Speaking about the evolution of tokenisation and the Finternet at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Nilekani said creating tokens alone would not be enough.

The ecosystem needs interoperability, liquidity and the ability to operate at very high volumes if tokenisation is to extend across different asset classes and use cases.

The Need for High-Volume Tokenisation

"If you're going to make this population-level tokenisation, then you need high volumes," Nilekani said, adding that the architecture being developed for the Finternet was designed to address this. He said tokenisation was gathering momentum, and talked of initiatives involving certificates of deposit and corporate bonds. Globally too, large banks and asset managers are experimenting with tokenised assets.

Nilekani said tokenisation of assets was different from "tokens" used in artificial intelligence, where it was a unit of work or consumption.

In financial tokenisation, an asset and all its attributes are bundled into a single, portable digital package that can be transferred to another party.

However, Nilekani is of the view that simply having multiple token issuers will not necessarily create an active market.

"If you're not careful, we'll have a lot of token issuers, but no activity. You don't have the interoperability, you don't have the liquidity, and all that," he said.

Key Use Cases and Infrastructure

Nilekani cited three use cases being developed using the same underlying infrastructure. First, there is the tokenisation of cattle to enable access to credit.

In this a cow and information about the cow can be tokenised and the owner can then get credit on the basis of that.

Second, there are portable tokenised warehouse receipts that can be offered to multiple lenders and, third, there is a marketplace for securitisation of assets.

The objective, he said, is to create an architecture that can work across multiple asset types and use cases.

Nilekani said such infrastructure should use public chains rather than private chains if the objective was to create a large market with adequate liquidity.

The architecture also needs to be interoperable.

AI as a Leveller in Finance

He also sees AI agents playing a role in creating demand for tokenised assets.

The larger opportunity from combining tokens and AI agents, according to Nilekani, is to level the playing field between large companies and small businesses.

In the past, a company needed functions such as a treasury desk, research team, credit rating and sales team to participate effectively in financial markets.

A small business can now potentially use a 24x7 AI agent, access analysis and have a token that can establish its credentials in a marketplace to raise a loan or undertake a transaction.

"So the main thing, why we believe that tokens and agents are important is actually about inclusion," he said.

Nilekani also linked the growth of small businesses to the debate over AI's impact on employment.