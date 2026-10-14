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NAN Silox GreenMet Names Vijay Pasupathy CEO, Eyes Major Recycling Plant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 14, 2026 15:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Lithium-ion battery recycling firm NAN Silox GreenMet has appointed Vijay Pasupathy as CEO and is investing Rs 1,400 crore in a new critical metals recycling facility in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, to bolster India's domestic battery material production.

Key Points

  • NAN Silox GreenMet Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced Vijay Pasupathy as its new Chief Executive Officer.
  • The company is setting up a Rs 1,400-crore critical metals recycling facility at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh.
  • The Naidupeta facility will have an ultimate capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of shredding and 20,000 TPA of hydrometallurgical processing.
  • Additional investment is earmarked for downstream expansion into precursor cathode active material and cathode active material manufacturing.
  • The initiative aims to establish domestic capabilities for processing recovered critical metals, reducing India's reliance on imported East Asian cathode supplies.

Lithium-ion battery recycling firm NAN Silox GreenMet Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vijay Pasupathy as Chief Executive Officer as it advances plans to set up a Rs 1,400-crore critical metals recycling facility at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh.

NAN Silox GreenMet is a joint venture between NAN GreenMet and Belgium's Silox Group.

 

New Leadership And Strategic Expansion

Pasupathy brings over two decades of industrial leadership across strategy and operations, having previously served as Executive Vice President at Epsilon Advanced Materials, alongside senior roles at Orbia and EY.

He will lead NAN Silox GreenMet through execution of its plant at Naidupeta and drive the company's expansion into engineered cathode materials, the company said in a statement.

The company has also earmarked additional investment beyond the initial Rs 1,400 crore outlay to accelerate its downstream expansion into precursor cathode active material and cathode active material manufacturing, actively pursuing global technology partnerships.

The Naidupeta facility will feature an ultimate capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of shredding and 20,000 TPA of hydrometallurgical processing, deployed in phases. The plant's hydrometallurgical technology will produce high-purity, battery-grade salts designed directly as feedstock for downstream pCAM and CAM synthesis.

By linking battery recycling directly with cathode material manufacturing, the company aims to establish domestic capabilities to process recovered critical metals into cell-ready materials, reducing the country's reliance on imported East Asian cathode supplies.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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lithium-ion battery recyclingnan silox greenmetvijay pasupathyandhra pradeshcritical metals

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