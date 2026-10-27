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Nalwa Aero Achieves EVTOL Flight Test Success

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 27, 2026 22:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Punjab-based Nalwa Aero has achieved a significant milestone by successfully flight-testing its scaled electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, featuring an innovative box-wing design, poised to advance global aviation.

Key Points

  • Punjab-based Nalwa Aero successfully flight-tested its scaled electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, featuring a box-wing design.
  • The trials demonstrated low-altitude hovering and forward flight, validating a century-old aerodynamic concept and advancing global aviation.
  • Nalwa Aero is developing a five-seat eVTOL aircraft for air taxis, ambulances, cargo, tourism, and defence applications.
  • The company received DGCA design organisation approval in June 2025 and its type certification was accepted in January this year.

Punjab-based Nalwa Aero has successfully flight-tested its scaled electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, featuring a box-wing design.

Nalwa Aero's Innovative eVTOL Design

The trials successfully demonstrated low-altitude hovering and forward flight, marking a significant breakthrough in validating this century-old aerodynamic concept and advancing the future of global aviation, according to a statement.

 

Nalwa Aero is developing a five-seat aircraft for air taxis, ambulances, cargo transportation, tourism and defence applications. It received DGCA design organisation approval in June 2025, and its type certification was accepted in January this year.

"Our vision is not merely to build another electric aircraft, but to fundamentally rethink aircraft aerodynamics through an unconventional configuration," said Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Founder & CEO of Nalwa Aero.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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