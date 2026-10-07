Mutual Funds Record 5% AUM Growth in Q2 FY27 Despite Equity Market Volatility

Despite significant equity market volatility and corrections, Indian mutual funds demonstrated robust performance, achieving a nearly 5 per cent growth in average quarterly assets under management in the second quarter of FY27, primarily driven by strong inflows into debt and equity schemes.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Mutual funds recorded a nearly 5 per cent increase in average quarterly assets under management (QAAUM) in Q2 FY27, reaching Rs 87.2 trillion.

This growth occurred despite equity market turbulence and mark-to-market losses, particularly in the largecap segment and some debt schemes.

Strong inflows across categories, including Rs 54,000 crore into active equity schemes and Rs 2.8 trillion overall, supported the AUM expansion.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) were a major driver for equity inflows, while short-term institutional investments boosted debt fund inflows.

Hybrid and passive funds also contributed significantly, attracting nearly Rs 10,000 crore each in the first two months of the quarter.

Mutual funds (MFs) logged nearly 5 per cent growth in average quarterly assets under management (QAAUM) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026-27 (FY27) despite the equity market turbulence.

Fund houses had a QAAUM of Rs 87.2 trillion in Q2, up from Rs 83.1 trillion in Q1.

The growth was highest in three quarters, shows data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Factors Driving AUM Growth

The growth was supported by strong inflows across categories in a quarter where there were mark-to-market losses in equity schemes owing to market correction, especially in the largecap segment.

Some of the debt schemes also witnessed correction. In the first two months (July and August) of Q2, investors poured a net Rs 54,000 crore into active equity schemes.

Overall, across categories, the net inflows stood at Rs 2.8 trillion during the two-month period.

Debt funds garnered the most of the inflows. The September inflows are yet to be released.

Expert Insights on Inflow Trends

According to experts, while the debt fund inflows were led by short-term institutional investments, the active equity fund inflows were driven by systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows.

"SIPs alone have been accounting for the bulk of equity inflows. Since SIP collections happen right through the month, it adds up to the average AUM even more due to the market volatility.

"The markets corrected heavily only in largecaps in the last two weeks of September (July was in fact positive) and hence did not affect the average AUM so much.

"Corporate liquidity into short-term debt funds also aided the average AUM," said Sunil Subramaniam, founder & chief executive officer, Sense and Simplicity.

Hybrid funds and passive funds also attracted nearly Rs 10,000 crore each in the past two months.