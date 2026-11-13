SIP account openings at 18-month low, closures highest since April 2025

India's mutual fund industry witnessed a significant slowdown in Systematic Investment Plan activity in October, with new account registrations hitting an 18-month low and closures reaching their highest level since April 2025, reflecting market volatility and other contributing factors.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points SIP account registrations dropped to an 18-month low of 5.1 million in October, while closures reached a high of 5.9 million since April 2025.

The total number of active SIP accounts decreased to 108 million from 108.9 million in September, and monthly contributions fell slightly to Rs 32,160 crore.

Experts attribute the decline to equity market volatility, seasonal festival expenses, and elevated fuel costs, but note overall resilience with contributions remaining above Rs 32,000 crore.

Investors are advised against stopping SIPs due to market fluctuations, as flat markets offer opportunities for rupee cost averaging, which benefits long-term returns.

The current trend is largely driven by churn in smaller-ticket accounts rather than a widespread investor exodus, with many SIPs simply running their full term.

The mutual fund (MF) industry’s systematic investment plan (SIP) growth story suffered a setback in October, just ahead of the equity market’s recovery. SIP account registrations fell to an 18-month low of 5.1 million, while closures rose to 5.9 million, the highest level since April 2025.

The higher number of closures led to a decline in the total number of active SIP accounts.

The MF industry’s active SIP tally stood at 108 million at the end of October, compared with 108.9 million in September.

Understanding the Decline in SIPs

The decline was also reflected in monthly SIP contributions, which fell from Rs 32,490 crore to Rs 32,160 crore.

Experts chalked up the decline in SIP accounts to equity market volatility, while stressing that most SIP metrics remain close to their all-time highs.

“Investors continue to invest because they are looking at the country’s long-term growth.

They are confident about that. That’s the reason why, during the past three months,

we have seen contributions remain above Rs 32,000 crore.

While there are some degrees of closures and a reduction in contributing accounts, the resilience is something we are looking at positively,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Expert Advice on SIP Strategy

Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, said this may not be the right time for investors to exit their SIPs.

“The closure number includes SIPs that have simply run their full term, not only those that investors cancelled.

"Contributions fell just 1 per cent to Rs 32,160 crore, so most investors are still investing.

"Those who stopped after two flat years have made a costly mistake, because a flat market is when an SIP buys the most units, and those are the units that earn the most when the market recovers.

"Stop a SIP if your life needs the money, not because of what the market is doing,” he said.

Mayank Sharma, director and head of asset allocation and products at Client Associates, said that, apart from market volatility, other factors could also have contributed to the rise in SIP closures.

Factors Influencing SIP Closures

“Seasonal festival expenses and elevated fuel costs may also have strained household cash flows, leading to higher mandate failures. However, monthly SIP contributions remained resilient at above Rs 32,000 crore, and average ticket sizes were broadly stable.

"This suggests the trend is largely driven by churn in smaller-ticket accounts rather than any widespread investor exodus.

"In fact, discontinuing SIPs during market corrections often deprives investors of the long-term benefits of rupee cost averaging, which happened in this instance as well, given the strong bounce-back by the markets in November,” he said.

The last time the number of SIP accounts shrank was in April, when the decline was comparatively smaller at 600,000.

October’s SIP account additions and discontinuations were the weakest and highest, respectively, since April 2025, when the industry undertook a one-time clean-up exercise to remove dormant SIP accounts.

That month, 16.2 million SIP accounts were declared inactive.