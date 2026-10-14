Mumbai Airport defers international flight shift to Navi Mumbai until March-end

Mumbai International Airport Ltdhas confirmed that no international flights will be shifted from Mumbai airport to the new Navi Mumbai airport before the end of the winter season in March next year, following crucial discussions with airline operators.

Key Points Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has confirmed no international flights will shift to Navi Mumbai airport before March-end 2025.

The decision follows a meeting between Adani Airport Holdings officials and the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) of Mumbai Airport.

MIAL assured airlines of minimal disruption and full respect for historical slot allocations, committing not to disturb winter schedule slots.

A joint working group will develop a plan for Terminal 1 redevelopment and traffic balancing for the summer schedule.

Airlines had previously raised concerns over MIAL's earlier request to shift 265 weekly international departures by October 25.

Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Tuesday told airlines it did not plan to shift any international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport until the end of the winter season in March next year, and the transition would be done in consultation with airlines, sources privy to the development told Business Standard.

In a statement, the MIAL spokesperson said: "Jeet Adani (director of airports) and Arun Bansal (chief executive officer of Adani Airport Holdings) met with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) of Mumbai Airport today (Tuesday).

"They have assured the airline community of minimisation of disruption and have assured them of fully respecting historical slots allocations.

"They have further given a commitment not to disturb any slots for the winter schedule."

Redevelopment Plans and Airline Consultations

MIAL said a joint working group would work over the next two weeks to draw up a plan to implement the redevelopment of the ageing infrastructure at Terminal 1.

The airport operator also said that the airlines had committed themselves to supporting the redevelopment and traffic balancing from the summer schedule (starting in March).

However, an industry source said that the airlines did not agree with MIAL's position that they had committed themselves to supporting the redevelopment and traffic balancing.

The Airline Operators Committee, which represents airlines operating at Mumbai airport, is yet to issue a formal update on the outcome of Tuesday's meeting, sources further said.

Background to the Dispute

The dispute between airlines and the Adani group over the shift began in August, when MIAL started discussion on moving around one-third of international services to Navi Mumbai as part of the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport.

The Adani group runs both the airports.

The issue escalated in early October after MIAL asked airlines to shift 265 of the 770 weekly international departures by October 25 and identify the specific flights by October 6.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation subsequently asked MIAL to defer the transition and work with the airlines on an approach mutually agreed upon.

Future Transition and Concerns

In the meeting on Tuesday, it was concluded that any transition, if required, would take place only after discussions with the commercial teams of all airlines, sources said.

The airport operator was unable to provide a clear answer when questioned about the passenger traffic currently handled by Terminal 1, according to sources.

Airlines had earlier sought the monthwise capacity-utilisation data for both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 to understand the rationale for shifting international flights to the new airport.

The discussions on Tuesday also covered the safety concerns raised by MIAL as a reason for redeveloping Terminal 1.