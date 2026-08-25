Mumbai firm get Nadcap nod, boosts aircraft component sourcing from India

Mumbai-based TCR Engineering Services has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first independent Indian company to secure Nadcap accreditation for materials testing at its Navi Mumbai and Vadodara laboratories, a move poised to revolutionise India's integration into the global aerospace supply chain.

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Key Points TCR Engineering Services' Navi Mumbai and Vadodara laboratories are the first independent Indian labs to achieve Nadcap accreditation for materials testing.

This accreditation significantly reduces certification costs for Indian aviation companies by 70-80 per cent, eliminating the need for overseas testing.

Nadcap certification is essential for Indian MSMEs and major suppliers to become part of the global aerospace supply chains for companies like Boeing, Airbus, and Safran.

The accredited labs can perform a wide range of critical tests, including tensile, impact, bend, metallography, microhardness, grain size, case depth, Brinell, Rockwell, Vickers, and electrical conductivity testing.

The accreditation comes as major aerospace players like Airbus and Boeing plan to increase component sourcing from India, with a focus on 'build-to-specification' models.

In what may well be a passport into the global aerospace supply chain for critical processes, Mumbai-based TCR Engineering Services became the first independent company in India to have its two laboratories -- in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara -- receive Nadcap accreditation for materials testing.

Nadcap is an industry-managed aerospace quality accreditation programme administered by the US-based Performance Review Institute (PRI).

This comes at a time when Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech talked about the country’s advancement towards manufacturing of 'Made in India' aircraft, and also batted for zero-defect precision manufacturing.

Boosting Indian Aerospace Manufacturing

"Through this, large suppliers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the aviation component space in India can now do the third-party material testing within the country, compared to such tests done in the US and Singapore before.

"This is expected to bring in at least 70-80 per cent savings in the cost of certification for Indian companies in the aviation sector," said Rohit Bafna, president, TCR Engineering.

For MSMEs and industry majors in the supplier ecosystem, certification from a Nadcap-accredited laboratory is crucial for becoming a supplier to global majors like Boeing, Airbus, and Safran.

TCR Engineering Services, founded in Mumbai in 1973, now holds Nadcap accreditation for materials testing at its Navi Mumbai laboratory and at TCR Advanced Engineering in Vadodara.

Each holds a separate certificate from the PRI.

"This will let Indian aerospace suppliers complete internationally recognised testing at home instead of shipping specimens overseas," Bafna added.

Major aerospace companies like Boeing and Airbus use Nadcap to check whether specialised suppliers and laboratories meet strict, internationally recognised quality requirements.

Reducing Costs and Time for Suppliers

"These two labs will reduce a costly and time-consuming step. A company like us developing a component may need to prove that the metal used in it meets the required specifications before the component can be qualified for an aircraft programme.

"Where the test falls within TCR’s accredited scope, the specimen can now be tested in India. This can reduce shipping, Customs procedures, foreign exchange costs, and waiting time," said a senior executive of a Karnataka-based aerospace parts maker.

The two laboratories are accredited for tensile testing, which measures how much pulling force a material can withstand before it breaks.

They can also conduct impact testing, which measures how well a material withstands a sudden blow, bend testing, which checks how much a material can bend without failing, and metallography testing, which involves examining a material’s internal structure under a microscope.

Microhardness testing, which measures the hardness of very small areas of a material, can also be done.

The accreditation of the two labs also covers grain size testing, which measures the size of the tiny crystals that make up a metal.

Case depth testing, which measures how deep a hardened surface layer extends into a material, can now be done.

Brinell, Rockwell, and Vickers tests -- three different methods of measuring how resistant a material is to indentation -- can now be done at the labs.

The laboratories can further conduct electrical conductivity testing, which measures how easily electricity passes through a material.

The two laboratories can also conduct alpha case evaluation on wrought titanium. Wrought titanium is titanium that has been shaped through processes such as rolling or forging.

Alpha case is a hard, brittle and oxygen-rich layer that can form on the surface of titanium during high-temperature processing.

It can affect the material’s performance, which is why aerospace manufacturers need to check for it. TCR says both laboratories have the same Nadcap-accredited testing scope.

Expanding Global Aerospace Sourcing from India

The accreditation of these two labs has come at a time when Airbus and Boeing are planning to expand the import of components made by Indian suppliers.

Airbus currently sources more than $1.5 billion a year from India and has more than 100 Indian companies in its supply chain. Its Indian suppliers are making increasingly complex aircraft parts, including cargo doors and flap track beams. Airbus has said it wants to increase its sourcing from India to more than $2 billion before the end of this decade.

Boeing currently sources more than $1.25 billion a year from India through a network of more than 300 companies. Indian suppliers work on aircraft programmes including the 737, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, P-8, Apache, and Chinook.

Boeing India and South Asia President Salil Gupte had said in September 2025 that Indian suppliers had moved steadily up the value chain over the previous decade.

They had progressed from making simple forgings and machined parts to complex assemblies and work involving carbon composites.

Forgings are metal parts shaped by applying high pressure, while carbon composites are lightweight, high-strength materials made using carbon fibres and a binding material.

Gupte had said the next frontier for Indian aerospace suppliers was "build-to-specification". Under this model, suppliers do not simply manufacture a component from drawings provided by Boeing.

"They develop their own designs and intellectual property, or the knowledge and rights behind those designs. "In other words, we don’t give you the drawings.

"The intellectual property is yours to develop. That’s where the real returns are in this business," he had said.